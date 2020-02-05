Nada Surf

Never not together

(City Snake)

8/10

Brooklyn veterans Nada Surf push their power pop into more extensive waters with expansive ninth album. Sam Lambeth reviews.

Nada Surf was always about connection. Their best work has been defined – just look at the bloated attitude of the widescreen desire of Popular and Inside of Love. The Surf numbers are always the best when they strive, search and hope. Never Not Together, their sublime ninth studio album, keeps those emotions intact.

The album has been booked with two excellent examples. Lush opener So Much Love sees singer Matthew Caws sighs “it’s always within reach, hides in full view” over glittering keys and a propelling drum beat. Soon it makes way for universal hope in a beautiful chorus that swells with scarce piano and sinewy guitars. Similarly, the colossal poet Ride in the Unknown matches the uncertainties of Caws (“I didn’t know who I should be”) with steam-rolled riffs.

Caws has cemented himself as one of the sharpest songwriters of the music, and on Never Not Together he plunderes his past for gold. “I don’t feel mature, maybe nobody did that,” he mourns the twinkling rush of striking Come Get Me. By the time the song – all its swirling keys and bittersweet reflections – reaches its peak, its desperate pleas are palpable.

In the same way, he delves deep into his memories for the most ambitious song of Never Not Together. The vast Mathilda effortlessly sweeps from agile torch song to pounding rocker. With every change, Caws details his oddities from childhood with unbridled surrender.

The band had expressed the desire to beautify their sonic palette after the anniversary tours of their 2002 album Let Go. Never Not Together achieved it in spades. Just Wait is supported by frayed strings and muted harmonies. Charging Something I have to do is visit Popular’s spoken word streams to ruminate on social media. Crowded Star combines a melancholic arpeggio with a spatial atmosphere.

“I was looking for a way not to stay the same,” Caw cries at one point. Mission accomplished.

All words by Sam Lambeth. Sam is a journalist and musician based in Birmingham. More of his work for Louder Than War is available in his archive. He also runs his own blog and his music can be found on Spotify.

