[nadal-beats-fritz-to-earn-title-in-acapulco]

March one, 2020

(Reuters) – Rafael Nadal captured his 3rd Mexican Open title on Saturday, continuing his great variety with a six-three 6-2 triumph in the last around Taylor Fritz.

Nadal survived 10 aces from Fritz and broke his company 3 times to outperform the 22-12 months-old American.

“I could not be happier. I played a great function from the beginning to the conclusion,” Nadal advised reporters.

“Acapulco was the 1st huge title that I won in my job, so to be capable to continue to be in this article soon after 15 yrs is incredible. I cannot thank sufficient the persons who make me truly feel at home each individual solitary time.”

The Spanish earth No. two, who first received the title in 2005 and took it again in 2013, stormed by the draw without dropping a set and enhanced to 20-two in the celebration total.

Fritz experienced attained the last by rallying from a set and two-4 guiding towards John Isner but he could mount no these types of comeback against Nadal.

Fritz, enjoying his initially last at an ATP 500 occasion, turned the only American apart from Sam Querrey in 2017 to get to the Acapulco closing.

“He’s a person of the most effective players to at any time perform the game and he showed me why that is tonight,” Fritz said of Nadal.

Britain’s seventh seed Heather Watson wanted 10 championship factors to defeat Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez six-four six-7(eight) 6-1 in the women’s remaining.

Watson saw her very first 5 championship factors slip absent in the next-established tiebreak ahead of regaining her composure to get rid of just one game in the remaining set.

Victory ensured Watson’s first WTA title because she won the Monterrey Open in 2016, and her fourth general, and she will re-enter the top rated 50 of the WTA rankings on Monday.

“It’s been a couple several years, so I’m just actually, actually happy I came by means of that match,” mentioned Watson.

It was a breakthrough 7 days for the 17-yr-old Fernandez, who arrived at her initially WTA quarter-ultimate, semi-ultimate, and remaining following commencing as a qualifier.

“I imagine it’s her psychological toughness that actually stands out,” Watson mentioned. “I assume she’s heading to have a wonderful profession in advance of her and increase up the rankings incredibly quickly if she keeps enjoying like this.”

