[nadal-tops-fritz-to-win-title-in-acapulco]



Tennis – ATP 500 – Mexican Open – Princess Acapulco Stadium, Acapulco, Mexico – February 29, 2020 Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after profitable his remaining match from Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Henry Romero

March one, 2020

(Reuters) – Rafael Nadal captured his third Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC title on Saturday, continuing his superior vibes with a triumph in the last about Taylor Fritz with a 6-3 six-three victory.Nadal survived 10 aces from Fritz and broke the services 3 moments to outperform the 22-year-previous American.

“I couldn’t be happier. I played a great occasion from the commencing to the close,” Nadal informed reporters.

“Acapulco was the first big title that I gained in my profession, so to be in a position to stay listed here following 15 several years is remarkable. I just can’t thank sufficient the people who make me experience at residence each and every solitary time.”The environment No. two Nadal captured the title 15 decades following he won his initial in 2005. He also gained the crown in 2013.

Nadal stormed by the draw without the need of dropping a set and improved to 20-two in the party in general.

Fritz had attained the remaining by rallying from a established behind and 2-4 deficit to John Isner but he could mount no such comeback against Nadal. Fritz is the only American apart from Sam Querrey in 2017 to attain the final in Acapulco. In spite of the defeat, Fritz attained his first remaining at an ATP 500 occasion.

“He’s one of the most effective players to at any time participate in the activity and he showed me why that is tonight,” Fritz reported.

“This is just one of my favorite tournaments to come to just about every year. I’m just happy that I could have a fantastic 7 days at 1 of my favorite occasions. I felt a great deal of appreciate all week.”

