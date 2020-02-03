Nadine Shah announces new album ‘Kitchen Sink’

Nadine Shah has released details of her new album “Kitchen Sink”.

The record will be released on June 5 via Infectious Music and shown in advance in a video for the first single “Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)”.

The new album follows Shahs’ 2017 Holiday Destination nominated by Mercury. About the new song, she says: “My brother made a comment on sexism when he was younger and painted a picture of a man who said a goat with the phrase” Ladies for babies, goats for

Love “. It always stuck to me, I think because it sounded stupid, but really because

Even then I knew what it really means and what it is.

“I also thought about a lot of the songs that I would have heard back then, songs that I innocently sang along without questioning the meaning. “Ladies for Babies” is a direct answer to “All That She Wants” by Ace of Base.

“I swapped the sex and made fun of a husband who expects me as a wife to carry his child and take on the role of the obedient, submissive trophy woman. Only this time the mistress is a farm animal. Much of my album deals with issues of sexism and tradition. I promise that it’s not just about bestiality. “Watch the following video.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XX9bxRCVWnI (/ embed)

Shah goes into the “Kitchen Sink” topic and says, “It’s a conversation between me and so many of my friends in our 30s. There is this panic that so many of us have that we run out of time to have children.

“When we were younger, we all made our own schedules when we thought we were going to do certain things. If you told me that I was 34 years old and unmarried and had no children, I never would have believed it. Many my friends I spoke to did the same.

See the images and track list for “Kitchen Sink” below.

1. Club Cougar

2. Ladies For Babies

3. Buckfast

4. Dillydally

5. Trad

6. Kitchen sink

7. Dragons

8. Ukrainian wine

9. Wasp nest

10. Go

11. Prayer mat