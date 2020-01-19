Nadler returns to WH answer

House Judge Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) did not hesitate when asked what he thought of the official response to the Senate summons that President Trump’s legal team has published Saturday evening.

In response, Trump’s legal team said the president “categorically and unequivocally denies every allegation in the two impeachment articles.”

In an interview with CBS “Face the Nation” on Sunday morning, Nadler said the White House’s response to the two impeachment and congressional obstruction articles was “wandering nonsense”.

“These two statements are absurd,” said Nadler. “There is a lot of evidence, overwhelming evidence. Any jury would condemn in three minutes flat that the president betrayed his country by breaking the law. “

Nadler then cited the Government Accountability Office report last week that the White House Office of Management and Budget had illegally denied military aid to Ukraine.

“The reason he did it was to extort a foreign government to dirty his political opponent for personal gain and to help rig the 2020 elections while he was working with the Russians to try to rig the 2016 elections . Same pattern, “said Nadler. “There is no doubt that working with a foreign power, trying to extort a foreign power to interfere in our elections, is about as bad as you can imagine.”

Nadler added that the drafters of the Constitution included the impeachment clause because “they were afraid of foreign interference in our internal affairs” and the argument of the White House in its official response to the convocation of the Senate ” that he has broken no law is absurd ”.

Later in the interview, Trump said he was “making a concerted attempt to deny all of the evidence.”

“Everyone who testified challenged the president to testify. I mean, Mike Pompeo should testify. John Bolton should testify. What is the president hiding? Said Nadler. “The president says not to let these people testify. If they were – if they had evidence for him, he would tell them to let them testify. “

Watch Nadler’s remarks below:

. @ RepJerryNadler calls the White House rebuttal to yesterday’s trial brief “wandering nonsense” pic.twitter.com/dLCFx2hX4y

– Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 19, 2020