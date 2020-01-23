Nadler uses the words of Trump’s allies against him in the recall trial

The argument of House Judge Jerry Nadler on Thursday against President Trump’s interpretation of what constitutes an impenetrable offense used the words of Trump’s main supporters against him.

During the Senate recall trial, Nadler played clips or showed writings from Attorney General Bill Barr, Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC) and Alan Dershowitz, a lawyer for the Trump defense team, who contradicted the legal claims Trump made in the briefs filed. during the weekend.

“Abuse of power is clearly an unspecified constitutional offense. To be honest, this should not be a controversial statement. I find it amazing that the President rejects it, and yet it does, ”said Nadler putting the clips in place.

In their brief, Trump’s lawyers argued that “abuse of power” was a “newly invented” theory by Democrats who “collapsed on the verge” of dismissal “because it alleges no violation whatever the law ”.

Nadler’s presentation before the Senate trial, which kicked off Thursday’s debates, focused on replicating these claims and on why Trump’s behavior in Ukraine warrants his dismissal.

To refute Trump’s claim that the abuse of power is not an impenetrable offense, Nadler played a clip from Dershowitz from 1998, while the House was considering the removal of Bill Clinton.

“It is certainly not a crime. If you have someone who completely corrupts the position of president and who trusts confidence and who poses a great danger to our freedom, you do not need a technical crime, “said Dershowitz then.

Nadler also presented a 2018 memo written by Barr, prior to his appointment by Trump, which made reference to dismissal while pleading against the criminal charges of a president.

Barr wrote that the fact that the president “is responsible for any abuse of discretion and is ultimately brought before the judgment of Congress through the recall procedure means that the president is not the judge for his own cause”.

“In other words, Attorney General Barr, who believes, along with the office of the legal advisor (from the Department of Justice), that a president cannot be charged, thinks it doesn’t matter, we haven’t need this protection against a president who commits abuse of power. It’s okay, because he can be removed, “said Nadler.

Responding to Trump’s claim that a president must violate a statute to be charged, Nadler played a clip of Graham from the time he was house manager in the Clinton charge.

“What is a high crime?” Said Graham. “What if someone important hurts someone with low income?” It is not very learned. But I think it’s the truth. I think that’s what they meant by high crime. It doesn’t even have to be a crime. It’s just when you start using your desk and you act in a way that hurts people. You have committed a high crime. “

Graham had left the room when the clip of his remarks was released.

Nadler also highlighted an editorial written by law professor Jonathan Turley, as well as Turley’s testimony to Congress last year. Fox News favorite Turley witnessed Republicans in one of the House judicial committee indictment hearings, where he argued that the House had not gathered enough evidence to prove Trump’s alleged conduct.

“The use of military aid to obtain consideration to investigate his political opponent, if proven, can be an impenetrable offense,” said Turley in written testimony that Nadler posted on the screen.

Nadler also read what Turley had to say in a recent editorial on Trump’s current legal arguments.

“This is an argument that is as politically imprudent as it is constitutional in the short run,” said Turley in the editorial.