House Judicial Committee chair Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) confirmed in a Sunday afternoon statement that he would miss part of the Senate recall process due to the hospitalization of his wife in New York where she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“My wife was admitted to hospital where she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer” in December, following the House Court’s benchmarking of the indictments against President Donald J. Trump. Nadler said in the statement. “She has had surgery and is taking new steps to help stop the spread of cancer.”

Nadler said he would be in New York on Monday, but plans to return to Washington on Monday evening.

“On Monday, I will be in New York with her to meet with the doctors, determine a course of action, and begin treatment,” said Nadler. “I am sorry to miss part of the Senate recall process, which is of crucial importance to our democracy. I plan to return to Washington on Monday evening and appreciate the support of my colleagues and staff as I take advantage of this time to be with my wife and start the long fight against her cancer. “