[NAGLFAR To Launch ‘Cerecloth’ Album In Might]

It has been a long 8 years among releases for Umeå, Sweden’s black metal nihilists NAGLFAR, but inspite of the wait around, the band hasn’t been resting on their laurels. Like any slumbering beast, NAGLFAR has returned from its respite ferocious and hungry, with its seventh total-length album, “Cerecloth”, due on Might 8. Recorded and blended by NAGLFAR guitarist Marcus Norman at Wolf’s Lair Studio and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound, the fundamental musical and lyrical themes of “Cerecloth” had been succinctly and confidently explained by guitarist Andreas Nilsson as “the typical dying and destruction”.

Judging from Andreas‘s curt description, and the grim, ghostly go over artwork from the renowned artist Kristian Wåhlin and format by Seiya Ogino of Ogino Structure, specified dying is precisely what listeners will experience with “Cerecloth”.

“Cerecloth” track listing:

01. Cerecloth

02. Horns

03. Like Poison For The Soul

04. Vortex Of Negativity

05. Cry Of The Serafim

06. The Dagger In Creation

07. A Sanguine Tide Unleashed

08. Necronaut

09. Past Breath Of Yggdrasil

Century Media Records is thrilled to announce that NAGLFAR has inked a new deal with collective corpse drinking water that is extending the extensive-term romance. Philipp Schulte, director of Century Media Documents, states: “NAGLFAR and Century Media have a very long historical past and a close bond considering that 2003 and with the release of the album ‘Sheol’ the band and the label have labored together. We are very happy to carry on this good cooperation for upcoming album releases. The time has occur: With ‘Cerecloth’, NAGLFAR lastly returns! We are stoked to release this beast of a true melodic black metal album from the far North of Sweden. Thank you, guys, for your have confidence in in the course of all these yrs. Stand as a single for battles to arrive.”

NAGLFAR states about the re-signing: “There have been hardly ever any doubts when approached by the Century Media loved ones about extending our cooperation. One are not able to inquire for a better label and we glimpse forward to unleash ‘Cerecloth’ upon the globe.”

NAGLFAR is:

Kristoffer W. Olivius – Vocals

Andreas Nilsson – Guitar

Marcus E. Norman – Guitar