Nagoya tech students are planning to build a seaplane to save them from flooding

Members of the Nagoya City Technical High School Airplane Club are planning to develop a seaplane that can protect people from flooding – an idea they got after learning about Ise Bay Typhoon, a 1959 storm that swept through the Chubu region swept more than 5,000 lives.

“If the region is hit by major floods again, a seaplane that can take off and land on water would be useful,” said one of the members.

The Nagoyas Nakagawa Ward technical high school has traditionally focused on educating people so that they can work in the aerospace industry as well as other industries such as cars and electronics. An aircraft club was founded in 2010 by students who are particularly interested in aircraft.

In January 2017, its members were the first high school students in Japan to build a propeller-driven manned aircraft that actually took off the ground.

The five current members of the club, all of whom joined the club after this success, had hoped that they would also be able to build an airplane from scratch.

Yuto Hattori [18] and Masaki Hattori [17], both in their third year, wanted to build an airplane that could help the local community.

When they learned from media reports on the typhoon’s 60th anniversary in Ise Bay that the killer storm was causing huge floods, they considered building a seaplane that could be used for disaster relief operations.

To get an overview, they visited the Gifu-Kakamigahara Aerospace Museum in Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, which shows a U.S. 1A, a lifeboat that was used by the Maritime Self-Defense Force from 1976 to 2017.

Using that from ShinMaywa Industries Ltd. manufactured US-1A, the MSDF saved a total of 827 people, including those involved in marine casualties and emergency patients in remote islands. After his retirement, the aircraft was replaced by the US-2.

Based on the US-1A, the students developed their own seaplane design and presented their development plan at the school’s cultural festival in September: a two-seater about 12 meters long and less than half the length of the US-1A, which is about 33 meters long and wide.

They are investigating the possibility of releasing both wings after the seaplane lands on the water and joining them together to be used as a lifeboat.

When they visited ShinMaywa Industries during the summer vacation last year, the company’s designers said the idea was “unconventional but has the potential to expand the uses of seaplanes,” the students said.

In December, the students built a 1:10 cardboard model that will form the basis for future work. A precise radio controlled model will be created this year.

Like the students who developed the propeller plane, club members plan to get support from local carriers through high school graduates.

When the high school made the last model, it took seven years to successfully design and make it fly. Since two of the five members will graduate this spring, attracting new members is the club’s top priority.

“I know this is a difficult challenge,” said Keisuke Murayama, 17, a sophomore student who runs the club. “We hope to pass on our dream and one day to make it come true.”

This section covers topics and problems from the Chubu region, which are dealt with by the Chunichi Shimbun. The original article was published on January 10th.

