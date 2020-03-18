Nail Salons Brace for Clonures Due to Coronavirus and Need for Rent

exclusive

The TMZ Composite

Nail salons from coast to coast are filled with empty chairs, and how many staff have been waiting to deliver pedicures … since COVID-19 has killed businesses .

The overall joint venture of salon owners and employees we talked about was all screwed up with the upcoming month’s rent coming in due to a weekday. Angela Yi owner of Ivy Nail & Spa in NYC, and we have been told all scheduled appointments in the past few days have been canceled and no walks. He, obviously, said good-bye. He said they usually make $ 1,500 to $ 2,000 per day for almost 20 customers, but now they get zilch and for the foreseeable future.

Angela has already cut down her staff from 15 to 3, but says the $ 15k train rent follows the tracks. He said people compared the decline to business after the September 11 attacks, but it was worse … there was no end in sight.

Same story for Tina’s Nail and Spa near L.A. – Owner Tina Tran says he only saw 3 customers on Monday and made $ 120. He only paid $ 2,500, and it should be next week.

Tina says they are a small shop with only 3 employees, and while making sure they are careful about hygiene, the truth is not coming. Wings, and other cosmetic services, are not one-sided.

The manager for ZaZaZoo Nail Salon in Chicago says the biz is up by 95 percent, and staff hours are cut in half to make sure they follow the 10-person gathering guide.

Opted for the Luv Nail Shop in Miami, where they have a scheduled appointment for the rest of the week, and they are considering closing soon.

As far as salon owners are concerned, we are told that employees are even more afraid of what’s next.