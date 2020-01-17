Nail specialists, expert warns against powdered nails

MERCED, California (KFSN) – Whether you like long, short, flashy or chic manicured nails, they can be a source of expression and self-esteem.

“Oh, I love the day of fresh nails. This is my favorite. They are sharp, they are pretty, and it makes you feel good. It’s like having your hair done,” says Stephanie Perez, a client.

Salon di Capelli in Merced offers a variety of services, including polish, gel and acrylic manicures.

Becky Ogden has worked there for 11 years and has over 30 years of experience as a nail technician. She likes to follow the latest trends but says that cleanliness and safety are her main priorities. This is why she and many other manicures across the country are concerned about the recent popularity of powdered nails.

“People don’t realize that by using the same powder on another person, you don’t realize the cross-contamination that can happen,” she says.

The process involves painting the nails with a bonding agent and immersing them in a jar of powder. The technician then applies a special varnish and deposits each nail to create a shiny finish. Some customers say they like this technique because it is faster and lasts longer than other options. But concern arises when the same container is used over and over again by many different people.

“Every time someone puts their finger in a bottle of nail powder, two things happen,” says Professor Valerie Albano, professor at Merced College.

Albano, a professor of biology, believes that bacteria, fungi and mold spores can survive in a jar of powder for weeks. She says it poses a potential risk of infection, especially for people with weakened immune systems, and treatment can be difficult.

“The fungus can penetrate deep into the nail bed, and sometimes surgical removal of the nail is the only way to treat this infection.”

The California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology told Action News it is aware of concerns about soaking powder in other states, but has received no complaints yet. Asked about the practice of reusing the same container for multiple customers, a spokesperson said it could be a violation of the code, but added: “We are looking for scientific evidence that shows that bacteria may or may not be grow in powder. Right now, there is no evidence that bacteria can grow, so we are not citing that. “

Still, some experts say that salons should take precautions by shaking the powder on the nails instead of soaking them or using separate containers for each customer. But Ogden says it’s not profitable.

“Because of all the steps you need to take to make sure it’s hygienic, I just don’t feel like it’s worth it for me to do the soaking because you have to have so many different colors and all that, and it’s really expensive, and I don’t have a lot of people who really want to do it, “she said.

Several other salons we contacted shared these same feelings. So for now, the nail services they offer will not include double dipping.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.