Nail Technician Provides Manicures By way of Her Letterbox

A nail technician from Belfast has taken the complete ‘working from home’ strategy to new heights, just after she posted footage of a manicure becoming performed through her letterbox.

Tasleem Yasir posted the footage, which rapidly skyrocketed close to cybersphere, with punters appreciating the light-hearted footage. The hands, as it turns out, have been her husband’s, who jokingly poked his fingers by the letterbox and questioned for manicure.

Really don’t pressure though, she’s not actually accepting shoppers by way of the entrance door. “I really don’t want to put myself or the young ones at threat of coronavirus,” Yasir told DailyMail.

Despite this, she’s been inundated with customers requesting the company. “My shoppers ended up all at a bit of loose end. I’ve had them all messaging me inquiring them to do that for them,” she informed the publication.

“I just produced it so it’ll make men and women laugh. Every person on the web seems unfortunate.”

Test out the footage below, which characteristics some pretty relaxing background tunes, courtesy of Mr Harry Styles.

Working from household ???? Tri Nguyen????????‍????Tasleem yasirhttps://youtu.be/UWVbExDHHXI

In other exterior-the-box beauty traits, this hairdresser sported an umbrella with four holes slash out – two for the eyes, two for the arms – although offering shoppers a trim. (Disclaimer, the footage may possibly give you nightmares.)

