Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame: Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett Headline 2020 Class

Kobe Bryant was already invulnerable. He is now officially also a Hall of Fame.

And he has a lot of elite companies in the 2020 class. Bryant and NBA great colleagues Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26, have announced a group of nine announced on Saturday as a class for this year’s shrine to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. I found it.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant Center will drive between Tim Duncan [21] and Bruce Bowen of San Antonio Spurs in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 25, 2009. Bryant scored 22 points and the Lakers beat San Antonio Spurs 99-85.

AP Photo / Ric Francis

They all entered the hall in the first year of qualification, as did WNBA’s fine Tamika Catchings. Twice NBA champion coach Ruditom Janovic has finally won his call.

They were eight finalists announced in February, and a panel of 24 voters, ordered to decide who deserves the selection, was to screen them all. This year, we headed to the hall. Former FIBA ​​Secretary-General Patrick Baumann has been elected directly by the International Commission as elect.

“He was the FIBA’s top and this was the way to honor him,” Collangelo said. “It was a special thing done through that committee.”

Bryant died about three weeks before announcing that he was a finalist, seemingly suspected to be in the Hall of Fame. Duncan and Garnet were also widely recognized as rocks that were part of this class. They were both 15 NBA All-Stars and Bryant had 18 choices.

In a Saturday interview with ESPN, Bryant’s widow Vanessa called the Hall of Fame “the peak of his NBA career”. The Los Angeles Lakers posted a video tribute to Bryant, demonstrating their journey from a teen draft topic to an NBA champion.

What a journey it was! Welcome to Kobe Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/4tLIttRyaW

—Los Angeles Lakers [@Lakers] April 4, 2020

Bryant was a five-time champion with the Lakers, as Duncan was just like San Antonio Spurs.

“For many reasons, this is an incredibly special class,” said the Hall of Fame’s chair, worshiping Jerry Colangelo.

Catching was 10 WNBA All-Stars and 4 Olympic Gold Medalists. With overwhelming support from NBA colleagues who couldn’t understand why his choice took so long, Tomjanovich was a five-star All-Star as a player, leading Houston to a continuation title in the US in 2000. I participated in the Olympics. Team on gold medal.

Mulkey won three NCAA titles as coaches, two other titles as players, and this season, when the global coronavirus pandemic was forced to close almost every sport around the world, Baylor won another He was in a position to compete for the championship. Stevens has coached for 43 years and is the fifth annual coach of Division II. Sutton has won more than 800 games in nearly 40 years, and Bauman was one of the strongest voices in international basketball until his death in 2018.

A ritual in Springfield, Mass. Is scheduled for August 29. Should the pandemic be delayed, an October ceremony is also tentatively scheduled.

This year, Hall has chosen to suspend one year of direct elections from the Veterans, Female Veterans, Early African American Pioneers and Contributors category, primarily due to this class of leadership. .

“The 2020 class is arguably one of the most historic in history, and its talent and social impact

These nine winners are immeasurable. ”

Basketball Hall of Fame.

. [TagsToTranslate] Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame