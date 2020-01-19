Najib: “Bossku” phenomenon contributed to Kimanis’ victory | Malaysia

Datuk Seri Najib Razak welcomes the residents of Membakut accompanied by several Umno state leaders. – Image via Facebook / NajibRazak

BEAUFORT, January 18 – Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said he was well received in all of his appearances and visits to Sabah during the two-week campaign period.

“I don’t want to blow my own trumpet here, wherever I have been, the support and reaction from people has been very positive.

“I don’t want to say that, but let people judge the impact of Bossku on these elections,” he told reporters.

He was asked to comment on observers who said that his presence here could jeopardize the opposition candidate’s chances, as was the case in the Sandakan by-election.

Najib pointed out that Sandakan had a completely different situation.

The Pekan MP came to Sabah three times during the campaign.

“I gave everything I could. I did my best to get BN a good win, ”he said

After the election victory, Najib said it was a victory for Kimanis and Sabah because people were clearly fighting for their rights.

He said it was clear that people want the controversial Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) to be canceled.

“You should respect people’s wishes and announce the lifting of the PSS,” he said.

He also said the government needed to revitalize projects that were abandoned, including the very important Pan Borneo Highway, which was designed to improve people’s socio-economic status.

The Pan Borneo Highway was a milestone for BN administration in Sabah.

Najib said victory would motivate Sabah Umno, who suffered some setbacks due to the mass exodus of most of his elected representatives in December 2018.

“This victory will give Umno and BN in Sabah new excitement after the mass exit. Many had labeled BN as no chance, but that’s not true. Umno and BN are starting their ascent in Sabah today, ”he said.