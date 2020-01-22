Najib is allowed to call a handwriting expert to verify his signatures during the SRC process in Malaysia

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Supreme Court of Kuala Lumpur on January 22, 2020. – Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, January 22 – Datuk Seri Najib Razak received high court approval today for a handwriting expert to certify his signatures on documents submitted as evidence of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s misappropriation of RM 42 million.

Najib previously applied to the court for permission to have an Australian handwriting expert, Dr. Steven Strach, to order and commission to examine several controversial photocopied documents and determine whether his signatures on these documents were forged.

In his judgment, Supreme Court Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali stated that the prosecutor’s claim that the basis for Najib’s application was an afterthought or a recent invention was not a valid reason to prevent the accused from providing evidence to defend him ,

There are six controversial documents related to the SRC shareholders’ protocol and one instructing to transfer money to the Ambank where Najib had private accounts.

“I therefore only permit the application for examination of the exhibits on the documents which are referred to in paragraph 4 of the applicant’s written opinion as being in dispute.

After I have accepted the accused’s application, taking into account the facts and circumstances surrounding this application, I further determine that this is a proper case for this court and that it is essential for the case to be decided that the appeal to the public prosecutor is essential Counter evidence according to § 425 StPO, if he wishes to do so in relation to the evidence provided by the expert, this expert should be consulted by the defense, “said the judge when he announced his decision this morning.

Previously, the prosecutors described the offer for an external expert as a tactical maneuver that should only disadvantage the public prosecutor.

The prosecutor also claimed that the defense did not raise the issue of authenticity or mentioned a possible forgery during law enforcement, although it had the opportunity at the time.

Mohd Nazlan based his decision on the fact that a defendant had the right to defend himself to obtain and demonstrate relevant evidence for his choice under the law.

He indicated that the probative value of the intended evidence and whether the credibility of the accused’s defense would be compromised at the end of the case should be resolved.

“It is a legal requirement that the court will judge the defense to be weak even if no defense is presented to the prosecution witnesses.

“This would ensure that the court has the best evidence of the authenticity of the documents in dispute.

“It is this court’s duty to ensure that the integrity of the trial and the defendant’s constitutional right to a fair trial are maintained at all times,” he said.

Mohd Nazlan then ordered the expert review to take place next week for a maximum of two days before the trial resumes on February 3.

This was to ensure that the examination of the disputed exhibits did not interfere with the procedure.

“The place of jurisdiction will be on the premises of the court to be informed by the deputy chancellor, and representatives of the prosecutor, defense, and court will be present,” he added.

Najib was called in to defend himself to answer seven charges related to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Three are sentenced to a total of RMC 42 million in SRC International funds for breach of trust, while being controlled as Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. Three more are used to wash the 42 million RMC and the last one to abuse the same positions for themselves – congratulations of the same amount.