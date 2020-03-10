Naked Billie Eilish tours back to hit Body-Shamers – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLf036ec4df6301617ab74c33d31cc06f811%

% MINIFYHTMLf036ec4df6301617ab74c33d31cc06f812%

Instagram

In the interval between songs, audience members have shown a clip of the Grammy-winning singer slowly removing her shirt to finally wear it on her bra.

News Info –

Billie eilish He hit on those who judge that his body “never saw him” as he stripped off his famous oversized clothes for a video on his new tour.

The 18-year-old singer is known for her love of square blouses and cattle pants, which always conceal her figure. But when he started his tour “Where Can We Go?” At the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Monday, March 9, Billie took the opportunity to show another side of herself.

% MINIFYHTMLf036ec4df6301617ab74c33d31cc06f813 %% MINIFYHTMLf036ec4df6301617ab74c33d31cc06f814%

In the interval between songs, audience members showed a clip of the young man slowly undressing, removing her shirt to finally wear it on her bra.

% MINIFYHTMLf036ec4df6301617ab74c33d31cc06f815%

% MINIFYHTMLf036ec4df6301617ab74c33d31cc06f816%

the video, which was shared on Twitter by concert goers, was accompanied by a voice from Billie, in which he reflected on why people are so critical of his figure.

“You have thoughts, my thoughts, my music, my clothes, my body,” he began. “Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some use it to shame others, some people use it to embarrass me. But I feel like you always look, and nothing that not do not be seen.

“Then as I feel your eyes, your disapproval or your sigh, if I were to live for them, I could never move.”

Asked if fans wanted her to be “smaller, weaker, softer, taller,” Billie continued, “Is the body where I was born not what you wanted? If I wear what is comfortable , I’m not a woman. If I say goodbye to the layers, I’m like ** t. Even though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it, why? ”

In conclusion, Billie said: “We make assumptions about people, based on their size. We decide who they are, we decide what they are worth. If I use more, if I use less, who decides what makes me “You mean? My value is based solely on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”