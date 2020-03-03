nam-da-reum-to-engage-in-jung-hae-in’s-younger-counterpart-in-“a-piece-of-your-mind”

Nam Da Reum is starring in a new drama soon!

On March 3, the actor’s agency mentioned, “[Nam Da Reum] is verified to participate in Jung Hae In’s youthful counterpart in tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama ‘A Piece of Your Mind.’”

“A Piece of Your Mind” stars Jung Hae In as Moon Ha Won, a kind-hearted synthetic intelligence (AI) programmer who has used yrs in one-sided love and has resigned himself to his lonely destiny. Chae Soo Bin stars as Han Search engine optimization Woo, an optimistic classical recording engineer who finds herself drawn to seeing Ha Gained and his one-sided like from afar.

Nam Da Reum is anticipated to impress by way of his portrayal of Moon Ha Gained in his young days. The actor has been regarded for his great acting in past dramas as the young counterpart of Lee Jong Suk, Yoo Ah In, Im Siwan, Junho, Yoon Doojoon, Jang Ki Yong, Lee Je Hoon, and additional.

This will be Nam Da Reum’s very first project in 2020. Previous calendar year, he played a major function in “Beautiful Planet,” built a exclusive visual appeal in “Hotel Del Luna,” and performed Park Sung Woong‘s young counterpart in “When the Satan Phone calls Your Title.”

“A Piece of Your Mind” premieres on March 23 at 9 p.m. KST.

Check out a teaser under:

Check out Now

View Nam Da Reum and Jung Hae In in the 2017 drama “While You Have been Sleeping“:

Look at Now

Supply (1)