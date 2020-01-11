Nam Do Hyon and Lee Han Gyul talk about staying in touch with X1 + members Promise fans

Loading...

On January 11, Nam Do Hyon and Lee Han Gyul hosted a V Live show to chat with their fans.

At the start of the show, the two idols promised to hold a fan meeting if they exceeded 100 million “hearts”. When they reached this goal, they said, “We plan to meet the fans as soon as possible. If you are patient and build your expectations, we will meet you soon with good performances. “

Nam Do Hyon and Lee Han Gyul also shared what they did in their spare time. Even before the announcement of the dissolution of X1, X1 and IZ * ONE were on extended hiatus following the controversy surrounding the “Produce” series.

Lee Han Gyul said, “I met my family, talked about a lot of things with my friends, tried new things, and generally rested in my hometown. I also received regular treatment for my ankle and it got stronger, so don’t worry. “

Nam Do Hyon said, “I don’t play video games, so I needed a new hobby. Since I was young, I like to make songs for fun, so I worked a lot on music (during the break). I learned a lot. I really wanted to show everyone a song that I wrote myself. “

Lee Han Gyul also indicated that they were still in regular contact with X1 members. He said, “We may have been officially disbanded, but we contact each other often. I say this because there may be curious people. We stay in regular contact and work hard, and if there is any news we can give to fans, we will tell you right away. “

They also thanked their fans for patiently waiting for them during their break. Lee Han Gyul said, “Thank you for your flawless encouragement. We have been able to work harder thanks to your support. He added later, “It would have been really difficult without the people who encouraged us. I think it’s thanks to the fans that we have been able to get so far. “

Nam Do Hyon said, “We were really lucky. It was a great opportunity. It was an incredible opportunity. It was an incredible opportunity to stand in the Gocheok Sky Dome. Because so many fans encouraged us, I was able to have fun and do well. “

The two idols also promised to organize a concert of fans if they exceeded 200 million hearts and soon reached the cape.

Nam Do Hyon and Lee Han Gyul shared videos on their thoughts after news of the breakup of X1 and Nam Do Hyon recently thanked fans for their support after watching their LED truck protest the breakup of the group.

