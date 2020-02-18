[nam-ji-hyun-and-lee-joon-hyuk-come-to-be-immersed-in-their-figures-for-new-time-slip-drama]

MBC’s forthcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “365: A 12 months of Defying Fate” (literal title) has shared new aspects and stills!

The new drama will abide by a thriller survival video game as a team of 10 people are despatched again in time by specifically a single 12 months for the chance to develop the excellent existence for on their own, only for them to get trapped as factors choose a change into psychological warfare.

“365: A Calendar year of Defying Fate” will be MBC’s initial Monday-Tuesday drama in six months, and has verified its premiere to be at 8: 55 p.m. KST on March 23.

In the drama, Lee Joon Hyuk will perform Ji Hyung Joo, a murder detective of seven decades, and Nam Ji Hyun will engage in Shin Ga Hyun, a preferred webtoon artist who in no way fails to secure her location at the prime of her discipline. The new stills exhibit the two actors absolutely immersed in their roles, eliciting curiosity of why they both of those resolved to reset their life by a person 12 months, and what connection exists amongst them.

The generation personnel of “365: A Year of Defying Fate” said, “This will be the birth of a new genre and produce an entertaining thriller,” and “Lee Joon Hyuk and Nam Ji Hyun’s performing is truly worth anticipating. Their enthusiasm and really hard operate have assisted develop additional practical characters, and we’re assured that observing their performing will be a highlight of our drama.”

“365: A Calendar year of Defying Fate” will premiere on March 23.

