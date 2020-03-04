nam-ji-hyun-and-lee-joon-hyuk-get-ready-to-turn-back-again-time-in-“365:-repeat-the-year”-posters

MBC’s “365: Repeat the Year” starring Nam Ji Hyun, Lee Joon Hyuk, and Kim Ji Soo has disclosed two main posters!

“365: Repeat the Year” is about a mysterious survival sport that unfolds when 10 persons “reset” their life by likely again in time to just a person 12 months back. All of the 10 “resetters” return to the past in hopes of a far better lifetime, but they conclusion up trapped in an unpredictable new fate as matters just take an surprising transform.

Kim Ji Soo performs Lee Shin, a psychologist who invites the resetters to reset their fates. In the initial poster, Nam Ji Hyun and Lee Joon Hyuk are going through the same course, looking wholly absorbed in the watch in advance of them. On the other hand, Kim Ji Soo stares straight at the digicam as if she is main the two into a new world. The text reads, “If you want to flip back [time], you need to survive…”

In a unique poster, the 3 figures search into the digicam whilst seated in a dim room lit by a one mild. Compared with Kim Ji Soo, who is dealing with straight forward of her, Nam Ji Hyun and Lee Joon Hyuk are looking again with uneasy nevertheless decided expressions. It is as if the 3 people are about to start off a video game at the spherical table. The cellphone atop the table specially grabs interest as it foreshadows the daily life-modifying phone calls the resetters get when they are presented a chance to reset their lives. The poster reads, “See you one 12 months in the past.” The rigidity surrounding Kim Ji Soo, Nam Ji Hyun, and Lee Joon Hyuk will make prospective viewers extra fired up to see their synergy in performing as very well as the mind game titles the figures will perform with each other.

“365: Repeat the Year” premieres on March 23 at 8: 55 p.m. KST. Look at a teaser right here.

