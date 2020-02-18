[nam-ji-hyun-graduates-from-university-+-shares-photographs-from-ceremony]

Nam Ji Hyun celebrated her educational accomplishment!

On February 18, the actress posted shots on Instagram from her graduation ceremony. Smiling brightly in her graduation gown and cap, Nam Ji Hyun posed upcoming to the faculty sign and proudly held her diploma and bouquets.

She wrote, “Thanks to quite a few folks who had been by my aspect, I was equipped to productively graduate! Nowadays was a really joyful day!”

Nam Ji Hyun graduated from Sogang College with a diploma in psychology and was recognised as a student devoted to her scientific studies even whilst filming quite a few dramas. She will subsequent show up in MBC’s forthcoming drama “365: A Year of Defying Fate” (literal title) alongside Lee Joon Hyuk.

Congratulations to Nam Ji Hyun!

