nam-ji-hyun-helps-make-a-total-180-degree-transformation-from-her-previous-roles-in-new-drama

Nam Ji Hyun is sending shivers down the backbone with her intense stare in new stills for MBC’s forthcoming drama, “365: Repeat the Year.”

Nam Ji Hyun is a romantic comedy veteran, known for her roles in this kind of dramas as “Shopping King Louie,” “Suspicious Associate,” and most recently, “Crazy Goddess.” On the other hand, she’s manufactured a 180-diploma transformation in “365: Repeat the Yr,” displaying off her intensive charisma in the most recent stills released for the new drama.

Nam Ji Hyun performs Shin Ga Hyun, a thriving webtoon artist with perfectionist and workaholic tendencies. A horrible incident turns her daily life upside-down, and so Shin Ga Hyun gets to be a person of 10 “resetters,” going back again in time by a person 12 months in hopes of a much better lifetime and perhaps blocking the incident which altered her daily life.

The production workforce powering the new mystery thriller said, “[Nam Ji Hyun] is an actress who can do it all, and a person who does her most effective for her colleagues, her fellow actors, and for the staff. We can absolutely ensure that she’s exhibiting off a absolutely new aspect of herself. We hope persons are keen to see her just take her efficiency to the following level.”

“365: Repeat the Year” will premiere on March 23 at 8: 55 p.m. KST.

