[nam-ji-hyun-+-lee-joon-hyuk-experience-the-repercussions-of-turning-back-again-time-in-approaching-drama]

MBC’s approaching drama “365: Repeat the Year” has unveiled its 1st posters!

“365: Repeat the Year” will explain to the story of the mysterious survival match that unfolds as 10 people today “reset” their life by heading back in time to particularly one calendar year ago. Although every single of the “resetters” originally returns to the previous while dreaming of a fantastic lifestyle, all of them conclusion up trapped in an unpredictable new destiny as points choose an surprising flip.

The forthcoming suspense thriller has now produced two haunting teaser posters, each individual of which introduces viewers to just one of its two tormented leads. Lee Joon Hyuk will star in the drama as Ji Hyung Joo, a fiercely faithful murder detective with an extraordinary memory, though Nam Ji Hyun will star as Shin Ga Hyun, a profitable webtoon artist with perfectionist and workaholic tendencies. In the posters, the two people appear to be trapped driving glass as they ponder their unusual fates.

Lee Joon Hyuk’s poster hints at the emotional suffering that finally led Ji Hyung Joo to opt for to reset his lifestyle, with the caption reading, “I desired to convert back time so terribly that it felt like dying.”

Meanwhile, Nam Ji Hyun’s poster ominously hints at the repercussions the people will experience just after resetting their lives. Shin Ga Hyun’s caption reads, “The minute that I turned again time, everything commenced to slide aside.”

“365: Repeat the Year” will premiere on March 23 at 8: 55 p.m. KST.

Are you excited for this new time-travel drama? Share your thoughts below!

