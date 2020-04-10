Name of the news: University of Hawaii Foundation CEO discusses fundraising in a pandemic

There is a different way the University of Hawaii Foundation – or any nonprofit, for that matter – must approach fundraising at a time of great uncertainty, such as the present.

Tim Dolan, the foundation’s CEO and the university’s vice president of advancement, believes the donor rights approach begins with a show of gratitude.

Dolan, 53, returned to UH a year ago, after a decade and a similar position for the University of Sydney. He remembers what it was like during the financial crisis. He also recalls the UH situation in the aftermath of 9/11; at this time he led the development for the John A. Burns School of Medicine and the UH Cancer Center.

“In both cases, what the sector ended up doing was contacting stakeholders, not with a handout and saying, ‘Hey, can you give us support during these difficult times?’ – as clearly as that – but basically to circle back and Dolan said: “Our friends and our donors and use it as an opportunity to thank you.”

“Thank you” opened a conversation about the needs of students, he added; UH donors are loyal and committed to helping out.

Among those posts, Dolan, raised in San Diego, was leading the fundraising effort for the humanities division at UCLA, his own alma mater where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science. His wife is Brazilian, and two college-age children each carry three passports: one Brazilian, one Australian and one American.

The family was happy to return to Hawaii, even with the advent of coronavirus pandemics complicating the fundraising challenge (fundraising of the 400-plus are out, for example). The crisis has cleared the need to unscathed.

“If you are researching cancer, you don’t want to entertain the notion that 20% of your gift gets locked up somewhere in administration and over,” Dolan said. “So this crisis is forcing us to ask tough questions around the efficiency of our sector. And I think it’s a good thing.”

Questions: It’s been a year since you arrived. How has your understanding, and approach to this work changed, if any?

Answer: It’s been a year of great growth and learning. Fortunately, given my earlier experience at UH and the UH foundation, I was able to reconnect with old friends and colleagues and accelerate some useful conversations.

My approach to the job has not changed. I am here to support UH and garner critical support from our private universities. There is a lot of potential, and the role UH plays in our state’s economy and future is much more, I would argue, than most other public institutions.

We are the only public state in the higher education system and being statewide with 10 campuses, serving as diverse communities, only serving to deepen my commitment to our work here. …

My goal is to make the UH Foundation Advancement Store the best it can be. We are on the cutting edge of implementing new workflows and creative ways to engage with our stakeholders. …

UH has the edge in many research spaces, including emerging and infectious diseases, cancer research and sustainability. I am honored to be here, and in a position where I can do my part in supporting our Foundation and UH partners reach ever higher ground.

K: What makes challenging this position different from those at a large institution, such as UCLA?

A: Although we might have fewer donors than institutions like UCLA, we make up for it with strictly high levels of institutional loyalty.

People in Hawaii know instinctively the importance of a vibrant university system in building a healthy local economy. Even local residents who have never attended UH clearly want us to succeed, and this has proven to be a great blessing for our university.

K: Can you give a quick breakdown of the sources of revenue for the foundation?

A: Our complete financial repair online (www.uhfoundation.org/annualreport).

We have several sources of funding, but in the end we run a very lean ship in terms of responsible managing our costs. We are supported in part by donors, by the university itself, and by modest administrative fees that are assessed at or below most of our university peers.

Nobody wants to give their hard-earned money to institutions that have exaggerated themselves, and that’s why the UH Foundation engages in a practice of fiscal transparency in everything we do.

K: How are you concerned about how the financial challenges ahead will affect state budget support for the university? How will the strategy of the foundation change, if all changes?

A: I hope this doesn’t sound immodest, but I think excellent universities like UH are uniquely positioned to meet head-on challenges like COVID-19. For example, in laboratories across the UH system we have some of the best scientists in the world working on a vaccine and researching the best diagnostic tools for tracking the coronavirus.

We have economists and statisticians working on state-of-the-art funding models, with social workers and nurses heroically assisting on the front lines.

I think most of our legislators recognize that. They understand that further cutting the university’s budget, especially at a critical time like this, could be counter-productive to the health and well-being of our state. …

Our supporters, too, play a pivotal role as we increasingly tap into private support to solve some of society’s most stringent problems. There is certainly an opportunity for UH to grow in the area of ​​research related to our community.

As this happens on campus level, in the fundraising arena we will have many more great gift opportunities. When you really get to see the impact of university advancement, that’s when entrepreneurial donors make big investments, early on interdisciplinary, big-investment photos, so UH needs to think big with its expertise in increasingly collaborative ways.

And the positive cycle continues. More funding, more research and meaningful students.

K: What is UHF doing to support UH students during the COVID crisis?

A: Given the economic performance of the COVID-19 pandemic, our UHF team quickly realized that we needed to launch a campaign to support students facing urgent financial needs, and to fund research into communicable and infectious diseases including COVID-19.

The initiative was developed in collaboration with the University of Hawaii’s Office of Student Affairs and the JABSOM Department of Tropical Medicine, Microbiology, and Pharmacology.

We have established two new funds: the Emergency Student Emergency Fund and COVID-19 and the Infectious Disease Research Fund which launched a multiplatform campaign on March 23 (www.uhfoundation.org/covid-19).

March 31 via the online UH portal for student applications went live.

Thanks to the community and support of our foundation, we raised nearly $ 800,000 to support this initiative.

K: Where do you see the greatest potential for improvement in the foundation framework? Does the current economic climate suggest different approaches?

A: The key people in this business: people, relationships, trust and vision. Our fundraising team has great potential and we are now focused on staying in touch with our donors and sharing with them our appreciation and appreciation.

Our alumni and fundraising teams are well aware of the need for people in our community to connect with us right now.

So we’re prioritizing reaching out to the many stakeholders who have been so constant in their generosity at UH.

There is an incredible sense of loyalty and pride at UH that comes through in conversations with some of our donors and alumni.

As we look beyond COVID-19, I see great potential for UH and private investment in our future. We have an opportunity to address the most important questions in Hawaii – including in a post-tourism economy, how UH can help shape the discussion and workforce that will drive us into the next century.