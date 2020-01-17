Namgoong Min brings its allies and enemies closer in “Stove League”

Namgoong Min’s long game in “Stove League” has only just begun!

“Stove League” tells the story of the management team behind Dreams, a professional baseball team that has ranked last in its league for several years. The team receives a reshuffle in the form of Baek Seung Soo (Namgoong Min), an unconventional general manager, who revitalizes the passion of longtime director Lee Se Young (Park Eun Bin).

Divulgacher

After being chased from Dreams by his boss Kwon Kyung Min (Oh Jung Se), who is secretly trying to sabotage the team, Baek Seung Soo returned home to visit his family. Her brother (Yoon Sun Woo) spoke to other Dreams management team members about their family situation, prompting Lee Se Young to launch a successful PR campaign to bring their manager back.

Although Lee Se Young previously accused Baek Seung Soo of only working for money and of having no sense of companion towards his colleagues, new still images released by SBS show that the two forged a much closer working relationship stronger. They watch the players train together and respectfully listen to what everyone has to say. Now that Lee Se Young knows that Baek Seung Soo plans to help the team win, she is determined to do everything she can to make this happen.

This scene was filmed in December on a set in Paju, in the province of Gyeonggi. In order to give a sense of realism to the scene, the actors who play baseball players started to throw and hit before Park Eun Bin and Namgoong Min even arrived on the set. When they arrived, the actors made the production team laugh, greeting them respectfully by the name of their character. Park Eun Bin and Namgoong Min responded by keeping their character and expressing concern about players who could be injured.

The atmosphere is completely different in the pictures of Namgoong Min and Oh Jung Drinking together in a cart bar. The two actors clashed repeatedly in the office, but have now taken their fight to a more personal level after the events of the last episode. It seems that Kwon Kyung Min called Baek Seung Soo after getting drunk, and Baek Seung Soo is surprised by what he hears.

This scene was also filmed in December, this time in Seoul, and the two actors expressed their joy at coming for the first time to a cart bar. Although the characters in Namgoong Min and Oh Jung Se still disagreed on screen, with their strained chemistry being the culmination of the drama, they started laughing together as soon as the cameras turned off.

Episode 10 of “Stove League” will air on January 17 at 10 p.m. KST.

Check out the latest episode below!

Watch now

Source (1) (2)

How do you feel in this article?