NAMM 2020 takes over the Anaheim Convention Center after donating to local music programs

ANAHEIM, California (KABC) – The National Association of Music Merchants show, or NAMM 2020, is in town and doing a lot for the future of music through education.

NAMM is a networking opportunity for these brothers and sisters and their Liliac group.

“We are a family rock band, it’s like our passion and our music, so we come here, we learn, we listen to the sound and it’s very energetic and entertaining for us,” said Abigail Cristea.

“To see all the instruments and products for music, it’s really fun to try everything,” said Justin Cristea.

Other children who were fortunate enough to get involved in music through this event were students from the Anaheim school district.

NAMM, the biggest event of the year for the Anaheim Convention Center, begins with a day of service. This year, Horace Mann Elementary School received $ 10,000 for its music program.

Ohana ukulele artist, Lotus Cole knows the importance of music education.

“I think it’s important that music just exercises your brain in general,” said Cole.

Working on these muscles, Cole has a lot of follow-up on Instagram, doing what she likes at NAMM, she found herself face to face with one of her idols.

The NAMM runs until January 19. More than 115,000 people are expected.

