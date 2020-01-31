NAMM Via The Think: EXP Experience

Photo credit – Billy Hess

“Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything” … Plato

In a small corner of the dresser in the hotel room of concert photographer Billy Hess lie the remains of the night before, a huge bottle of Jack Daniels (half empty), bottle of Cialis (gay Viagra), lip balm, camera batteries (used), bottle of Fireball (that’s mine), gay contraception, hair spray, 3 empty packages of Marlboro lamps (at least they are lights), different plastic packaging (including condoms), a bottle of flat cola and a display with empty polystyrene cups spread over a small part. There is also a camera diffuser that looks like a diaphragm and a black spray can with deodorant for men (thank goodness for that), and a replica of George Michael’s earring. The rest of the room was much worse. A fragment of the residue marked by NAMM, while Billy used the bottle of Jack as his mouthwash.

Our mission was to experience NAMM through the eyes and soul of Think: EXP, the most compelling faction in the world with members Scott Page of Pink Floyd, Supertramp and Toto, Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction, Kenny Olson founder of Kid Rock’s Twisted Brown Trucker Band, Tony Franklin from The Firm and Whitesnake, Will Champlin from The Voice and recording artist Derek Day. After 32 successful sold-out shows in the LA Wisdome and a headliner performance at the huge Psych / trans OZORA festival in Budapest, the band was called to participate in various NAMM events.

NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants), the largest trade fair for music dealers in the world, took place at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. Rockers with colorful expressions, spikes in freedom, long hair, flamboyant clothing and black leather stood along the streets with the passion of music exploding in their brains as an expression of humanity, evoking laughter, emotions and ambitions without the use of words. The musical atmosphere was accompanied by a strong and familiar scent with a convincing conviction louder than words … weed. The energy level hovered above the clouds like an adrenal high, or a boundless ambition, dictating the essence of life that engulfed the long weekend. For the media it was overwhelming in the best possible way.

Following the movements of the animated, lively and kinetic “Energizer Bunny”, Scott Page, flowing from command performance to master mentoring soirées proved to be a greater challenge than climbing Mt. Everest, in a jogging position, barefoot. Hug Kenny Olson offered someone an immediate and spontaneous contact highlight. Stephen Perkins donated his humor and sexy swagger to the mix, while Tony Franklin’s calm, soulful personality added a spiritual flavor until he transformed into a fretless monster on stage. The vocal talent of Derek Day and Will Champlin resonated due to the overcrowded insanity and contributed to the alchemy of the conference.

The celebration started with “Nights After NAMM”, and Think: EXP perform: “The Dark Side of NAMM”, “An exploration of Pink Floyd and a Classic Rock All-Star Jam”, including an old-timer exhibition at the Highway 39 Event Center location in Anaheim. The event was an advantage for the Watts Conservatory of Music, giving a good example of Rock ‘Roll’ … … The Watts Conservatory of Music is a non-profit in Los Angeles that wants to bring joy and positive artistic and developmental benefits of playing a free musical instrument for the Watts community.

The most iconic musicians in addition to those in Think: EXP were present. They include, Gilby Clarke from Guns N Roses, Carmine Appice from Vanilla Fudge, Fabrizio Grossi from Supersonic Blues Machine, Kenny Aronoff drummer for John Mellencamp, George Lynch from Lynch Mob, Uncle Joe Benson, classic Rock iconic radio personality, Roberta Freeman, singer support for Pink Floyd and Guns N ‘Roses, No Mansfield or Revolushn, Thomas Claxton, solo artist, The Hailers, a Grammy-nominated band, Brian Austin Green from the TV series 90210, 12-year-old ukulele virtuoso Feng E, Ray Goren, solo artist and more … The event was produced via Think: EXP and PowerLogic Studios and sponsored by SohoJohnny, Revolushn, From the Earth and Wild Custom Guitars

And that was just the beginning … There was a whole range of NAMM standings from artists, including: Scott Page and No Mansfield at ElectroPhonic, an all-inclusive, independent electric guitar manufacturer, Scott Page and Thomas Claxton at OWC Details , A computer hardware company and online store for Mac upgrades and accessories, Feng E, at Mahalo, a ukulele manufacturer, and then superstars occurring everywhere, including Kenny Loggins, Earth, Wind & Fire, Slash, Stevie Wonder, Calvin Harris, Gregg Alan Rolie, and so many others. Almost everywhere you turned, a superstar rock star icon lurked.

Then of course there was Think: EXP’s performance at Dynaudio hosted by Ryan Berry. The mission of Dynaaudio UnHeard is about: “returning our love for sound to the bands that toil, rehearse and write, the bands that live the music. Let’s give them the chance to hear the unheard of, heard.” The band was stationed in a constructed transparent train, box-car type cabin where a massive crowd gathered to hear them perform while they were shooting.It was a wild, epic, spontaneous, fiery performance of the band that is certainly praised historically …

Surrounded by edgy riffs, crescendos of noise, harmonious euphony, artistic cacophony, hard discordant mixes of sounds, poetic devices, the modification of song introductions, rhyme, smile, rhythm and of course the beat … was identical to existence In a temporary musical heaven …

All words by Eileen Shapiro. More of Eileen’s writing can be found in her author’s archive.

