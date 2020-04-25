Nan Georgia Toffolo in the hospital with the coronavirus weeks after his grandfather’s death

Georgia lost her grandfather before the coronavirus just a few weeks ago (Photo: Getty)

Star Made In Chelsea Georgia Toffolo told how her grandmother is in the hospital fighting the coronavirus a few weeks after her grandfather’s death from a deadly virus.

The 25-year-old, who recently lost her grandfather Bertie on Covid-19, told Kate Thornton in her podcast “Question for White Wine” that her nanona had contracted a virus from her late husband, but is now “coming out from the other side.”

“As a family we had some difficulties,” she told the host.

“My grandfather died a few weeks ago. He will be killed as coronavirus death.

“We knew he had it about ten days before his death, but my grandfather had been very sick for the last six months to a year and outside the hospital, so in the end it was.”

She explained: “My grandmother caught him in the hospital.

“When all this happened, I thought he would not come close to me, my family and friends, but I can’t believe how many people close to me and their family members – it doesn’t discriminate.”

“I spoke to my grandmother yesterday, who thankfully turned the corner, so we focus on making sure she’s ok. She took a glass of white wine, so she had to turn into a corner!

“If there is a silver lining, I hope it has resistance now.”

Earlier this month, the reality show star made her and her grandfather singing during her 25th birthday celebration available and said she was trying very hard not to feel so sad when she remained separated from her wider family during despair.

She explained: “I was a little quiet when we lost my grandfather over the weekend. I try not to feel so sad because there is too much sadness right now.

“I miss him terribly and someone sent me that. We had no idea we were filmed, it was my 25th birthday last year. We were stammering at the table and we didn’t want to leave when everyone else did it!

“I will always miss listening to Sinatra with you. I will care and smile (I will never cry again – he would hate it) and I hope that time will pass quickly so that I can see the rest of the family. “

The star of reality continued to thank people for being there for the family, “especially for everyone who looked after him.”

Georgia – who grew up in Torquay and still goes home regularly – had previously shared photos with her and her grandfather when she visited him in the resort.

She no longer shared any details about her grandfather’s death on social media.

