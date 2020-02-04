Nana plans to star in upcoming KBS drama

Nana would make a dramatic return via KBS!

On February 4, an industry insider told Ilgan Sports that “Nana is portrayed as the lead female role in KBS 2TV’s new drama” The Ballot “(working title).”

Nana’s agency, Pledis Entertainment, later confirmed that she was considering the role, saying, “She is currently at the stage where she is only in talks and is receiving more advice on the drama.”

“The Ballot” reports a comedy about a poor young woman who decides to try her hand in the public service when she learns that a position of district representative has an annual salary of 50 million won (about $ 42,082).

Nana would play the role of Goo Se Ra, the young woman in question. Goo Se Ra has no money, no experience, and essentially no hope, until she learns that a district representative position only works 90 days a year while continuing to make a high salary. She then tries as a representative of the contractual district to try her hand at the public service.

“The Ballot” will be produced by Hwang Seung Gi and written by Moon Hyung Kyung. The drama is currently scheduled for a premiere in July this year.

