Nancy Drew is back, but not as people expected

Nancy Drew, America’s favorite teenage girl, is dead. Or at least, from what we know.

In honor of its 90th anniversary, Dynamite Entertainment has announced a brand new comic book series entitled Nancy Drew & Hardy Boys: The Death of Nancy Drew. What is the way to celebrate the landmark.

But we are scared! The Hardy Boys will be on the case to find out what happened to their close friend and colleague – the Hardy Boys are brothers who have also appeared in their own publications.

The news of the new comic is rapidly spreading on social media. After the series was announced, some of Nancy’s fans had some criticism. Many did not understand why the teenager had to be killed in the first place.

So for her anniversary, do you decide to use her death as a plot device for a different series?

– Mary – Diagnosis Available (@MaryOrtuyo) January 24, 2020

“with the girl detective celebrating her 90th birthday, a favorite show on the CW and a recent movie” we thought she would … kill her. pic.twitter.com/4i5U6TBsJl

– Rosie Rumpleteaser Knight (@RosieMarx) January 23, 2020

Others decided to wait until the comic book release to see what really happened to the story.

Right off the cover, I guess she faked her death for some reason. I wanted to keep my anger

– Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) January 24, 2020

I see no problem with that. This seems extremely interesting and I would love to read the stories independently. Just because a female lead was killed does not mean that it is automatically anti-feminism.

I just want to enjoy the story and see what happens instead of thinking things through.

– Matthew the Cryptographer (@Deaf_Control) January 24, 2020

The bold people to believe that Nancy Drew can be killed.

I’ve read enough of Nancy Drew’s books to recognize that she’s more powerful than this mortal realm and everyone in it

– Katezuda Xiono-Palpatine (@bb_kate_art) January 24, 2020

No firing for Nancy

The main issue many have with the upcoming comic is the possibility of “filling Nancy”. Understood by the author Gail Simone in 1994, the act of “bridging” or “cooling” in any form of media refers to disabling a female character to further the arc of the male character’s story. This could mean killing or having something bad happen to a female character.

However, in an interview with Nancy Drey’s Death, illustrator Joe Eisma promised that the series would not cool Nancy, revealing that she was also not a fan of cartoon characters to further the plot of a story.

In addition, series composer Anthony Del Col lets fans know that Nancy is really in the series, but “she won’t say if she’s back or if she’s still alive.”

A short story by Nancy Drew

The first stories unfolded in 1930. The title character encouraged young girls and women to go for what they believed in, making it a role model for many and even inspired by some, such as law enforcement.

Since Mildred Wirt Benson brought the character to life 90 years ago, more than 600 books have been released featuring the teenage detective. In addition, several Nancy Drew movies and TV series have premiered over the years, though many have also failed. The latest is the 2019 Nancy Drew series, which airs on The CW. just this week, the network picked it up for a second season.

Nancy Drew & Hardy Boys: Nancy Drew’s death makes its debut in April.