Nancy Pelosi breaks Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech into a viral video because the former reality star refused to shake hands – Up News Info

Donald Trump, the former icon of the reality show, turned the State of the Union into a massive reality show and the President of the Second Chamber, Nancy Pelosi, found a way to steal the show from the entertainment star.

Pelosi went viral by breaking Trump’s speech and running away. The dramatic moment occurred after Trump had rejected it by refusing to shake hands at the start of the political event.

The experienced politician decided to take revenge by tearing a dramatic copy of the speech and then throwing the pages behind Trump’s back, which embraced his standing ovation.

California’s policy was asked about the measure and she said this: “It was the most polite thing to do, considering the alternatives.”

During the speech, Trump said this: “Three years ago we launched the great American return. Tonight I stand before you to share the incredible results. Jobs are booming, income is rising, poverty is falling, crime is falling, confidence is increasing and our country is flourishing and is being respected again! The enemies of the United States flee, the fate of the United States increases and the future of the United States shines.

The years of economic decline have come to an end. The days that our country was used, exploited and even despised by other countries, have been left behind. The unfulfilled promises, the unemployed recovery, the tired places and the constant apologies for the exhaustion of the wealth, power and prestige of the United States have disappeared. “

He added: “In just three short years, we have destroyed the mentality of the American decline and rejected the reduction of the fate of the United States. We are moving at an unimaginable pace recently and we will never be back! “

He further said: “I am happy to inform you tonight that our economy is the best there has been. Our army has been completely rebuilt, with unparalleled power all over the world, and it is not even close. Our borders are safe. Our families thrive. Our values ​​have been renewed. Our pride has been restored. And for all these reasons I say to the people in our great country and to the members of Congress in front of me: the state of our Union is stronger than ever!

He also criticized former President Barack Obama with: “Under the last government, more than 10 million people were added to sandwiches with food stamps. Under my government, 7 million Americans left food stamps and 10 million people were removed from social assistance. In the past eight years, more than 300,000 people of working age have left staff. In just three years of my administration, 3.5 million people of working age have joined the staff. “

One person had this reaction: “And the only thing that people will remember all night is the best part.”

This voter wrote: “And you are all going to criticize him after shaking hands? She did what needed to be done! 😂 “

Some people in the media criticize Pelosi because he ended up in the mud with Trump.

