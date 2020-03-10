Nancy Pelosi closes Nadler’s request to flee DC to Coronavirus

Court Speaker Jerry Nadler (D-NY) on Tuesday stated that Democrats must flee Washington, D.C., as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the United States. report.

Nadler made the comment at a closed-door caucus meeting on the deadly disease.

“We are the captains of the ship. We’re the last to leave, “Pelosi responded, commenting on Representative Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) a few moments earlier, The Hill reports.

Concerns about a possible coronavirus outbreak on the Capitol have grown as several lawmakers have self-medicated after coming in contact with infected people.

Five Republicans, including President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff, Representative Mark Meadows (R-NC), have been quarantined to contact anyone with the virus at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). ).

“While experiencing zero symptoms, according to physicians ‘standard precautionary recommendations, he will remain at home until the 14-day period expires this Wednesday,” Ben Williamson, Meadows’ chief of staff, said in a statement.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who flew with President Trump aboard Air Force One on Monday, announced that he would spend two weeks on self-imposed isolation after contacting CPAC with the person diagnosed with the virus.

The news of CPAC infection came days after the Government’s Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) announced that attendees at its policy conference last week could contact an infected person. with the virus.

Since the coronavirus outbreak in China in December, there have been more than 4,000 deaths and 113,000 cases worldwide, including 21 fatalities in the United States and more than 500 cases of the disease.

In a statement Sunday, the ACU said that the Maryland Health Department has analyzed thousands of employees at the conference, resort and hotel complex, and that “not one person has reported any unusual illnesses.” .

“The health department does not restrict movement or interactions with other of these hotel employees,” he said in a statement, adding that he encourages them to take the temperature twice a day and pay attention to symptoms.

The ACU said the infected attendant was receiving medical care in New Jersey and was quarantined.

In a separate situation, Rep. Julia Brownley (D-CA) said she has isolated herself after contacting Washington, D.C., last week with a person who tested positive for the virus.

The UPI contributed to this report.