Nancy Pelosi does not mention the “president” once he addressed the nation on coronavirus

Good afternoon. In recent weeks, our nation has faced a serious and accelerated challenge, testing our compassion, ingenuity, and resolve: the coronavirus crisis.

With sadness and prayer, we have learned from the tragic deaths of at least 41 Americans in this public health emergency so far.

The American people are expecting and deserve a coordinated, science-wide, government-wide response to keep them and their loved ones safe – a response that puts families first in stimulating the economy.

To put families first, last week the House approved a strong $ 8.3 billion bipartisan emergency fund package of entirely new funds. We made a well-founded investment in evidence in public health; developmental vaccine and vaccine available to everyone; in prevention preparedness and response measures and assisting local, local, tribal and territorial hospitals and health systems; and to help small businesses affected by SBA loans and help families by using telemedicine services, no matter where they live.

The speedy response of Democrats to approve this emergency funding was essential to our country’s response.

Then Senate Democratic leader Schumer and I last weekend called for more measures to put families first.

Today we pass a bill that does just that: The Family Coronavirus First Response Act, which is directly focused on providing support to families in the United States, which should be our top priority.

The three most important parts of this bill are tests, tests, tests. This legislation facilitates free coronavirus testing for all, including the uninsured.

We can only defeat this outbreak if we have an accurate determination of its scale and scope, so that we can follow the accurate, science-based answer as needed.

To say to the first families, our legislation guarantees a paid leave with two weeks of paid sick leave and a family and medical leave for those affected by the virus.

And for those who lose their job, we are strengthening unemployment insurance, a critical step in protecting workers’ economic security.

First, our legislation protects our children, and in particular the tens of millions of young children who rely on the free or reduced-price lunch they receive at school for their food security.

As the schools close, these children will be deprived of their meals. Our bill takes aggressive action to strengthen food security initiatives, including student meals, as well as SNAPs, seniors’ meals and food banks.

As we take our next steps, we will continue to hear and draw from the experience of scientists, health professionals, public health officials, and community leaders, so we can work out the most effective, evidence-based answer.

Our nation, our great nation, has faced crises before. And every time, thanks to the courage and optimism, patriotism and perseverance of the American people, we have prevailed. Now, working together, we will prevail again and come out stronger than before.

God bless you and God bless America.

Thanks.