Nancy Pelosi is ready to send Trump’s impeachment indictment to the US Senate for trial

WASHINGTON – The US Democrat House is expected to officially press charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate this week, where majority leader Mitch McConnell has promised to acquit his republican compatriot.

Instead of immediately forwarding the two impeachment proceedings passed by the House of Representatives to the Republican-led Senate on December 18, Democratic House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi held on to them and prevented McConnell from settling the matter through a quick legal process that resolved the president , The house accused Trump of abuse of power and congressional interference in investigating his dealings with Ukraine.

House Democrats will discuss how to progress on Tuesday morning, Pelosi said on Sunday. The Chamber may have voted to send the indictment to the Senate later that day.

The almost month-long delay in submitting the indictment, according to Pelosi, has achieved the goal of getting the U.S. public to recognize the need to call witnesses in the process after the Trump administration’s cooperation with some current and former officials had held the impeachment investigation.

Trump appeared on Sunday to reverse his position on the Senate’s approach. Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday that a full trial would give undeserved credibility to the impeachers and signaled support for the Senate to simply dismiss the indictment without trial.

McConnell definitely has to say how the Senate will conduct the process.

He has not committed to admitting witnesses or new documents to the process, but could direct the process to a quick acquittal. McConnell left open the possibility to decide on testimony later in the trial. He said he sees no chance that the Senate will convict Trump.

The impeachment charge stems from Trump’s request to launch Ukraine’s investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, who is running for Trump in the November 3 presidential election.

The Senate, which could quickly initiate legal proceedings upon receipt of the House indictment, plans to meet every day except Sunday to conduct the trial. The meeting is expected to start every day at 12:00 p.m. CET and last until 5:00 p.m. CET. or 6:00 p.m. ET (2200 or 2300 GMT), according to the Congress Assistant.

The Senate is expected to vote for Trump’s acquittal, although some moderate Republicans have criticized McConnell’s reflexive support for the president.