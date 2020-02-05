Nancy Pelosi tears up Donald Trump’s state of the Union

Nancy Pelosi tore Donald Trump’s speech in half when he finished the Union State speech.

The spokeswoman for the house was right behind the president when she made the dramatic gesture.

When asked about it, Ms. Pelosi made a weird defense.

“Because it was polite to think about alternatives,” she said.

Just before Mr. Trump began his speech, he seemed to be suppressing Ms. Pelosi’s handshake.

The President went on the podium to the standing ovation of the room filled with senators and representatives.

He handed copies of his speech to Vice President Mike Pence and Ms. Pelosi, who sit behind him.

When Ms. Pelosi reached out for the President, he turned his back on him.

Ms. Pelosi grinned awkwardly as she followed the apparent nudge.

The Republicans sang a reference to the November elections “four years” before the speech began.

If Mr. Trump is not re-elected, this will be his final address for the Union state.

The state of the Union was full of political theaters. When Mr. Trump spoke about gun rights, the father of a school shooting victim started yelling at him.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter died in the Parkland massacre in Florida, was quickly ejected.

Trump also announced that he had promoted a 100-year-old World War II veteran to Brigadier General.

Much of his speech was about the unemployment rate, which is the lowest in decades.

“It is incredible that the average unemployment rate in my administration is lower than in any other administration in our country’s history,” he said.

“If we had not reversed the previous government’s failed economic policies, the world would not have witnessed this great economic success.”

Former Obama employee David Axelrod took issue with the allegation.

“The last three years of the Obama administration have created more jobs than Donald Trump’s first three years,” he tweeted.

“Unemployment has dropped from 10.2 to 4.7 under Obama. Another 1.2 percent under Trump.”

Trump proposed democratic proposals for government-funded healthcare, particularly Bernie Sanders’ Medicare-for-All law.

“One hundred and thirty legislators in this room have passed laws to enforce a socialist takeover of the health care system.

“Wiping out the private health plans of 180 million very happy Americans. I want you to know that we never let socialism destroy American health care.”

In an obvious reversal of the law, which he had not passed in 2017, Trump vowed to “protect patients with pre-existing illnesses”.

As part of Obamacare’s abolition, which Trump tried to pass in his first year as president, people without a clean health certificate could not take out health insurance.

Following the Trump address, Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Governor, provided the official democratic response.