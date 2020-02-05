Nancy Pelosi tore Trump’s speech on the state of the Union literally to pieces

To say that American politics is a screaming bloody circus right now is an amazing understatement. While the state of Iowa is tearing in two because Pete Buttigieg went into full rat mode and an app that was literally designed to count numbers couldn’t even do that, President Donald Trump was back in Washington announcing the state’s annual address; an address, the spokesman for the house Nancy Pelosi literally torn apart right after the end.

After the speech ended – less like a presidential decree than more like an unrestricted election rally – Pelosi stood up quietly, pulled out the copy of the speech made available to her, and tore it in half, while Trump blissfully left it unnoticed a few inches in front of her.

, @ SpeakerPelosi tears up the speech on the state of the Union. # SOTU # SOTU2020 pic.twitter.com/sIpi4G7KsL

– CSPAN (@cspan) February 5, 2020

No sarcastic applause, no wandering around, just crushing like a bored father’s 18-hour shoulder of smoked pigs.

It is almost certainly a tiny gesture that is to be played billions of times on social media. But hey, she ripped the piss out of that damned speech! Washed, right on the middle baby! Hell yes!

After the gesture that conservative US politicians and the media are already accusing of rickets, Pelosi went on to explain that tearing the speech apart was “the polite thing to do to consider the alternative”.

Q: Why did you tear the speech apart?

PELOSI: “Because it was polite to do that.”

PELOSI: “It was polite to think about the alternative.”

– Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) February 5, 2020

What was the alternative, Nancy? Fold it up into a paper plane and fire it out the window? Eat slowly side by side? Roll it up into a big wet ball and push it in the President’s ass?

The mind is confused.