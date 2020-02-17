[nancy-pelosi-warns-europe-that-huawei-represents-chinese-point-out-police]

BRUSSELS – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepped up U.S. warnings about Beijing’s world wide telecommunications ambitions, expressing Chinese operator Huawei Technologies Co. will have to be prevented from controlling the up coming technology of wireless networks.

Pelosi mentioned autocracy in China can make Huawei a danger to Western countries as they prepare to establish 5G telecom networks.

“If we were to let Huawei have the details-freeway dominance, it would be like putting the point out police in the pocket of each individual particular person who employs that freeway,” Pelosi advised reporters on Monday in Brussels soon after holding conferences with European Union officials.

A transatlantic split has emerged more than the prowess of Chinese know-how firms, with the U.S. demanding an outright ban on Huawei equipment and the EU trying to find to stability stability concerns with Huawei’s guarantee of the quickest, most economical roll-out of 5G networks.

Pelosi, a Democrat from California, warned EU governments against becoming lured by competitive Chinese pricing.

“What you might attain in rate you get rid of in values,” she said. “The details freeway should be democratized, it ought to not be dominated by an autocratic approach to it.”