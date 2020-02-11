“Nanny McPhee” star Raphael Coleman dies at the age of 25

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Raphael Coleman, the former British child actor who starred alongside Emma Thompson and Colin Firth in the 2005 film Nanny McPhee at age 25, died at the age of 25, according to Variety.

Coleman’s mother Liz Jenson confirmed his death in a statement on Twitter on Friday.

“Rest in peace, my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox,” wrote Jensen. “He died doing what he loved and working for the noblest thing of all. His family couldn’t be more proud. Let us celebrate everything he has achieved in his short life and let us appreciate his legacy. “

Rest in peace, my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox. He died doing what he loved and working for the noblest cause of all. His family couldn't be more proud. Let's celebrate everything he has achieved in his short life and have his legacy https://t.co/qFRKPT7rRG

– Liz Jensen (@LizJensenWriter) February 7, 2020

His stepfather Carsten Jensen said on Facebook that the actor “had collapsed in the middle of a trip without previous health problems and could not be restored”.

When he was 10, Coleman played Eric Brown, one of seven wild siblings in the film Nanny McPhee. Emma Thompson played the stubborn nanny who got the kids in shape.

Coleman later became an activist after studying zoology at the University of Manchester.

His mother shared an essay he wrote for Extinction Rebellion’s that explained why he turned to activism.

“As an activist, my voice could be far more influential than as a scientist,” he wrote.

“RIP Iggy Fox, aka Raphael Coleman,” his mother wrote in another tweet, “he knew we were all in heaven right here on Earth.”

