Nantes shows Tifo and plays in a unique shirt match “Argentina” in honor of Emiliano Sala against Bordeaux

Nantes emotionally paid tribute to Emiliano Sala before his game against Bordeaux on the first anniversary of his death on Sunday.

Sala, who had just made a £ 15m move from Nantes to Cardiff, died in a tragic plane crash over the English Channel when he was on his way to meet his new teammates in January.

Emiliano Sala spent four years in Nantes between 2015 and 2019

In memory of her former striker, Nantes played in a unique Argentine white jersey that differs from the usual green and yellow colors, producing a great Tifo from Sala.

The decision to wear the special jersey was made because he “dreamed of wearing the Argentinian selection jersey”.

AFP or licensor

Nantes players were included in a special set

Nantes, who played with 10 men for most of the second half after Andrei Girotto’s red card, lost 1-0 thanks to Jimmy Briand’s goal in the 86th minute.

But the game will be remembered by paying homage to Sala, who was just 28 when he died.

The great Tifo by Emiliano Sala

Before the game, Nantes tweeted: “A tifo in memory of our own. Forever in the hearts of the people of Nantes.

“Many thanks to the yellow and green people for this great homage.”

Former Cardiff boss Neil Warnock, who signed Sala, called his death “the worst moment of my career”.

Earlier this month, he told talkSPORT: “It was probably the hardest thing in my entire career.

“You never think that something like this can happen in football. We just did it. My family was brilliant – Sharon [his wife] and the kids were great.

“It took a lot off the team at the time, you could see the deflation. He was a lovely boy, although we only met him briefly.

Nobel

Neymar recognizes Kobe Bryant with 2-4 goals

Rest

Klopp confirms that Liverpool Youngsters will play Shrewsbury in the FA Cup replay

LARGE ISSUES

The statistics show which Premier League club spends the least money

LATEST GOSSIP

Spurs sign ‘done’, Man United offers £ 60m, Arsenal announces arrival

ghost

Super sub-cummings inspire Shrewsbury to make a great comeback against Liverpool

Damn it

West Ham plays games as if they were testimonials, says Tony Cascarino

LATEST

Three men arrested after non-league footballer Jordan Sinnott died after an attack

no nonsense

Man United scored six points to beat Tranmere in the FA Cup

Almost finished

Eriksen on the descent from Spurs with inter-transfer, which will be confirmed on Monday

Magic of the cup

Shrewsbury v Liverpool live: Exclusive FA Cup commentary, confirmed teams

“It puts things into perspective when you go through something like this.

“Yes, football is important and the fans keep you busy, but at the end of the day your family comes first.

“You may be neglecting the family a bit at the beginning of my career.”