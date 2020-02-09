Nao Kodaira zooms in Calgary to win the 500 women

CALGARY, ALBERTA – Nao Kodaira won the women’s 500m at a speed skating World Cup on Saturday, a day after her first win in the 1,000 since November 2018.

Kodaira drove 36.65 seconds in the Olympic oval for her 27th win at a World Cup event and the 32nd, including 1000m races. Her compatriots Arisa Go and Maki Tsuji finished sixth and seventh respectively.

“Times on these high-speed ice rinks are getting shorter and shorter, so I’m adjusting,” said Kodaira, who has the 36.39-second track record. “If I can melt more with the ice in the second corner, I will be faster.”

The 33-year-old said she was looking forward to matching her age with another World Cup win.

At other events, Miho Takagi took the podium of 1,500 women with a time of 1 minute and 50.33 seconds – a new course record.

“My body was pretty tired from the 500m race (Division B in the morning), but I recovered well,” said Takagi, who won her ninth World Cup distance and eleventh individual title.

Among the 1,000 men, Masaya Yamada set a new Japanese record with 1: 07.34, but had to be satisfied with the seventh.

“It was good to release a Japanese record, but overall I made a lot of mistakes,” said Yamada. “I thought I was getting better and I could win.”

Riku Tsuchiya finished tenth for Japan’s best result in the 5,000 men.