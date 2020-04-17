Naoki Kobayashi: A J-pop star jumps to a new phase

There are not much too a lot of Japanese actors who have created the leap to Hollywood. For a person regarded primarily for their membership in a J-pop team, that leap is by natural means significantly additional exceptional.

Still, there was Naoki Kobayashi strolling the red carpet at the London premiere of “Earthquake Fowl,” a movie by Clean Westmoreland that Kobayashi stars in alongside Alicia Vikander, Riley Keough and Jack Huston. Also at the premiere? Ridley Scott, director of these vintage films as “Alien,” “Blade Runner” and “Black Rain.”

Just after filming had wrapped, Kobayashi visited Scott, who served as government producer on “Earthquake Chicken,” at the offices of Scott Totally free Productions.

“He spoke about ‘Black Rain’ and what it was like functioning with Japanese actors these types of as Ken Takakura and Yusaku Matsuda,” Kobayashi remembers. “Being explained to how hard they worked was inspiring. Immediately after that, when we fulfilled once again at the ‘Earthquake Bird’ premiere, he informed me the movie was fantastic and that I experienced the kind of existence that is needed in this sector. It was an honor to listen to that.”

Fame, followers and pomp are not matters that are new to Kobayashi, nevertheless. The 35-yr-outdated Chiba Prefecture native is a essential member of two of Japan’s most well known boy bands: Exile and Sandaime J Soul Brothers. If you uncover by yourself looking at a image of the 19-member Exile, he’s the tall 1 with the sq. jaw.

But what Scott may perhaps see in Kobayashi, having said that, goes outside of only the kind of appears that give you a leg up in modeling and the broader enjoyment industry. “Acting, like dancing, is a wonderful form of expression,” Kobayashi states. They are also the consequence of ambition.

Talking in English all over his interview with The Japan Situations, Kobayashi recollects that, due to the fact he was a child, he has dreamed about “being remembered by people,” and at large college, he felt he could get discovered by dancing. Influenced by his sister, a teenage Naoki enrolled in dance lessons and was soon executing in general public in the browsing arcades of Chiba.

In 2006, the then 22-yr-outdated Kobayashi was noticed at a dance struggle celebration by Ryohei Kurosawa, who millions of Exile lovers know only as Akira. Kurosawa invited Kobayashi to join the krump group Rag Pound.

“That similar calendar year, Akira joined Exile,” Kobayashi claims. “I remember being on stage collectively in front of a modest crowd one evening, and the next night observing him dance in front of 10,000 folks at the Budokan. It left a massive impression on me, seeing it ignited my want to grow to be portion of (Exile).”

Kobayashi didn’t have to hold out lengthy to see his desire arrive accurate. LDH, a management enterprise established by Exile’s 6 unique members, signed him up and, after doing work as a dance instructor, he auditioned for and landed a place in the company’s most recent group, Nidaime J Soul Brothers in 2007. (“Nidaime” usually means it is the “second generation” of the team.)

“Being in Nidaime was enjoyable, but the group wasn’t signed to any main business,” suggests Kobayashi, but two a long time later he acquired the invite to formally be a part of Exile. “Getting the phone from Exile was like transferring on to a different level. It was outstanding, but I was anxious. They’d marketed millions of documents, and I didn’t want to be the particular person who arrived in and messed issues up. I can not keep in mind just about anything about all those initially 6 months.”

Kobayashi states he felt more established inside of the group just after his to start with tour concluded. Just as he was settling in, having said that, LDH’s inventive chief Hiroyuki Igarashi (aka Hiro), announced there was going to be a “sandaime” J Soul Brothers fronted by Kobayashi and Naoto Kataoka.

“It was my very first time as a chief, which was rather scary,” Kobayashi states. “Honestly talking, I considered it would be a two-year task, like with Nidaime.”

Jack of all trades: Naoki Kobayashi began his occupation as a dancer, then moved on to singing and, most recently, performing.

Now in this article he is, a decade afterwards and Sandaime J Soul Brothers have just unveiled a new observe titled “Movin’ On,” which Kobayashi describes as an “upbeat get together track with features of punk, rock and pop.” The dancer puts the group’s longevity down to two ideas: destruction and re-creation.

“Initially, we adopted the Exile design, as that labored so perfectly,” he says. “Yet, for us to keep on it was vital to explore our have identity. I assume we did that with (the 2014 song) ‘R.Y.U.S.E.I.’ That was the point at which we began to modify.”

Kobayashi describes “R.Y.U.S.E.I.” as an “EDM monitor with J-pop melodies,” and its movie sees Sandaime’s 7 associates partying Vegas-style with captivating products and in quickly cars and trucks, bikes, boats and helicopters. The music was a accomplishment, topping the Oricon chart in its to start with 7 days and landing the No. 1 place on the year-close domestic Billboard Chart for 2015. It also won the grand prize at the Japan Report Awards in 2014.

“Those are like the Japanese equivalent of a Grammy,” Kobayashi states of the award. “Exile experienced picked up the identical prize in earlier many years, but it was a diverse feeling receiving it for J Soul Brothers. I could not believe it when our title was identified as, having a congratulatory concept from Hiro was also special. It felt like he experienced acknowledged Naoto and I as leaders.”

With history revenue of much more than 30 million concerning his two teams, the Exile/J Soul Brothers juggernaut exhibits no symptoms of slowing down. On the other hand, Kobayashi says Hollywood is now firmly on his radar.

“I appeared in my initial stage manufacturing in 2007 and have been in some dramas and motion pictures given that,” Kobayashi claims. “Around 3 years ago, I resolved that I must try to act abroad so I took English and acting lessons. Then my administration told me about the function in ‘Earthquake Chicken.’”

A psychological thriller made for Netflix, the movie is primarily based on Susanna Jones’ critically acclaimed novel of the same name. It facilities all over a Swedish translator in Tokyo named Lucy (Vikander), who receives named in for questioning when fellow expat Lily (Keough) goes missing. As a result of a law enforcement interrogation, the audience learns of the pair’s tumultuous enjoy-triangle with reclusive photographer Teiji (Kobayashi).

“Teiji is an intriguing character with a troubled earlier. I was ready to empathize with him as soon as I did the initially examine,” Kobayashi claims. “To get inside his head, it was important to face my personal demons and relive some challenging encounters from my previous, but I believe that that gave me a better understanding of his imagined system. I also frequented his hometown in Kagoshima and realized as a great deal as I could about images.”

Finding his English up to scratch was yet another process Kobayashi required to take on to prepare for the aspect. He admits that, at occasions, it was hard speaking with the forged and crew, although it was a problem he enjoyed. He wasn’t by itself, nevertheless. Co-star Vikander experienced to understand Japanese from scratch for the part of Lucy.

“Her pronunciation was wonderful,” Kobayashi claims. “Alicia is a really generous person, and so specialist. She’s able to change it on and target, then anyone shouts ‘cut’ and she is immediately again to her regular self. I discovered a great deal from her.”

The actor is now on the lookout for his upcoming function, but his search may possibly be a little bit harder for the foreseeable long term with the recent COVID-19 pandemic putting movie projects around the environment on keep.

“The scenario at the moment with the new coronavirus is particularly worrying and extremely hard for so many folks,” Kobayashi says. “Through entertainment, we just can’t support people directly but I strongly believe we can give some constructive strength and hope in these challenging situations.”

For additional data on Naoki Kobayashi, check out www.ldh.co.jp/eng/administration/jsoulbrothers_naoki.