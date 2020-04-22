Naomi Biden’s unspeakable truth

Naomi, in the mid-1920s, is a “law student” at Columbia Law School in New York, according to her Twitter account. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2016 with a degree in International Relations and her grandfather even attended her graduation ceremony per Metro.

She is one of Joe’s five grandchildren and is the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden, who divorced his ex-wife and Naomi’s mother, Kathleen, in 2017.

It is noteworthy that Joe’s granddaughter was not the first “Naomi” in the family. It was named after Joe’s daughter, who died in a car accident in 1972 at just 13 months old with Joe’s first wife, Neilia, and would have been Naomi ‘s aunt if she were alive today (via People). Joe’s sons, Beau and Hunter, were also involved in the accident and survived with injuries.

Another interesting detail about Naomi? He seems to be acquainted with the youngest daughter of President Donald Trump, Tiffany Trump, who was her classmate at UPenn. In June 2018, Tiffany shared a photo of the couple hanging in the Hamptons and decorated the photo with “two hearts – one pink, the other purple – interwoven” (via People).

