Naomi Watts don’t beg Nicole Kidman for a career-saving acting, despite a fake tabloid story this week. The rumor is completely made up. Gossip Cop can expose it.

The National Enquirer claims that a “desperate” Watts “trying to save her career” “asks” Kidman for help finding roles. In its typical melodramatic way, the tabloid quotes “Spies”, who claim that after years of “groaning” Watts “crawls back to Kidman” “with the tail between his legs.” ask for help connecting them to other Hollywood bigwigs like Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

Gossip Cop can confirm that there is no truth to this story. There is a lot to unpack here. First, we asked a source that was closest to the situation and that assured us that Watts Kidman had in no way asked to help her get roles. Second, we have no idea what the tabloid means when it accuses Watts of “stopping” Kidman in recent years. The two actresses are known to be close friends, and in 2018 W Magazine even described them as “a power couple like no other”. What on earth is the enquirer talking about?

Third, and perhaps most importantly, Watts doesn’t need help getting roles. So far, the actress has three different films on offer in 2020: “Boss Level”, “Once Upon a Time in Staten Island” and “Penguin Bloom”. She even produces the last two of these films. Penguin Bloom is also produced by Pacific Standard, a Reese Witherspoon production company – one of the stars that Watts Kidman is said to “ask” to put them in contact with. It is clear that the star does not need help with his work, not even from his best friend. Popular newspapers like the Enquirer simply have no real understanding of the lives of their subjects.

As Hollywood’s longstanding stars, Kidman and Watts have had to endure their own rumor chambers over the years. Gossip Cop Star was recently ambushed for writing a wrong story about Kidman and another of her famous friends. The magazine claimed Kidman tried to play Charlize Theron with a Nashville man in the Bombshell lead role. And earlier this week, Women’s Day reported completely imaginary problems between Kidman and her husband Keith Urban.

Watts also had her share in the fictional relationship drama on the tabloids – many of them with the previously mentioned Jennifer Aniston. In recent years, Gossip Cop has exposed rumors of love triangles between Watts, her boyfriend Billy Crudup and Aniston and between Watts, Aniston and her ex-husband Justin Theroux. As usual, these publications would invent violent and offensive stories rather than reporting actual facts.

