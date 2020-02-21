[nap-2020-is-a-continuation-of-nap-2014,-states-leiking]

Key Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (third remaining) and Global Trade and Market Minister Datuk Darell Leiking (2nd ideal) for the duration of the launch of the Nationwide Automotive Policy 2020 at Menara Miti in Kuala Lumpur February 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — The Countrywide Automotive Plan 2020 (NAP 2020) is a continuation of the NAP 2014, explained Worldwide Trade and Business Minister Datuk Darell Leiking.

“The NAP 2020 focuses on a more recent eyesight. It proceeds with what is by now there in NAP 2014 … so there is no problem of modifying of coverage,” he instructed a press conference after the start of the NAP 2020 right here today.

Previously in his speech, Darell explained the NAP 2020 is a holistic plan that handles the improvement of marketplace capacities, like the source chain, human capital, indigenous technological know-how, aftermarket, exports, infrastructure readiness, benchmarks/ laws and others.

“NAP 2020 will even more enrich the Malaysian automotive industry, transforming the sector into a grand sector of linked mobility.

“The core of the NAP 2020 is the ingredient of know-how, such as Future-Technology Vehicles (NxGV), Mobility-as-a-Company (MaaS), and Industrial Revolution four. (IR4.), which are in line with disruptive tendencies that have emerged in world wide markets,” stated Darell. — Bernama