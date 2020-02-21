[nap-2020-is-a-continuation-of-nap-2014,-states-leiking]

Loading…
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — The Countrywide Automotive Plan 2020 (NAP 2020) is a continuation of the NAP 2014, explained Worldwide Trade and Business Minister Datuk Darell Leiking.
“The NAP 2020 focuses on a more recent eyesight. It proceeds with what is by now there in NAP 2014 … so there is no problem of modifying of coverage,” he instructed a press conference after the start of the NAP 2020 right here today.
Previously in his speech, Darell explained the NAP 2020 is a holistic plan that handles the improvement of marketplace capacities, like the source chain, human capital, indigenous technological know-how, aftermarket, exports, infrastructure readiness, benchmarks/ laws and others.
“NAP 2020 will even more enrich the Malaysian automotive industry, transforming the sector into a grand sector of linked mobility.
“The core of the NAP 2020 is the ingredient of know-how, such as Future-Technology Vehicles (NxGV), Mobility-as-a-Company (MaaS), and Industrial Revolution four. (IR4.), which are in line with disruptive tendencies that have emerged in world wide markets,” stated Darell. — Bernama