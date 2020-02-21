[nap-2020-reflects-govt-dedication-to-long-term-mobility,-suggests-mercedes-benz-malaysia]

A Mercedes-Benz symbol is viewed on a car exhibited on media working day at the Paris Mondial de l’Automobile, Oct two, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Mercedes-Benz Malaysia expressed delight with the freshly-introduced Countrywide Automotive Policy (NAP) 2020 by the government, which spells out its dedication toward foreseeable future mobility.

President and chief govt officer Dr Claus Weidner reported the new plan was a favourable enhancement to the NAP 2014 as it aims to make Malaysia a regional automotive chief.

“We see the coverage benefiting all gamers in the automotive industry,” he said in a assertion currently.

He pointed out that the growth and output of electrical power productive and upcoming generation motor vehicles with greater amounts of automation was an express encouragement by the federal government on foreseeable future mobility.

For Mercedes-Benz globally, Weidner mentioned the company’s Ambition 2039 is its strategic route to sustainable mobility.

“We purpose to maximize the adoption in Malaysia by offering sustainable and intriguing mobility to our clients,” he claimed. — Bernama