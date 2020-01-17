Napalm Death announces new single Logic Ravaged By Brute Force

Napalm Death has announced plans to release a new double a-side single next month.

It is titled Logic Ravaged By Brute Force and it is supported by a newly recorded cover of Sonic Youth’s White Kross. It is launched on 7 February via Century Media and coincides with the British and European tour of Napalm Death.

Frontman Barney Greenway says: “In accordance with the custom of Napalm Death, we had a huge amount of new songs with many different tastes. So then of course we moved to a single territory and opted for Logic Ravaged By Brute Force.

“It is the chill and despair of the guitar chords and the voice that made it swing. And then, seen as Sonic Youth puree chords like few others, this cover from White Kross just seemed to rise beyond the limitations of cover – or filler – song to a bit of a rumbling wall of sound. “

The Logic Ravaged By Brute Force 7-inch will be available on black vinyl, along with limited edition prints on blue vinyl through CM Distro Europe, light green vinyl from CM Webshop Europe and neon yellow vinyl from CM Webshop USA, while an orange vinyl edition is available are on the tour of Napalm Death.

Both songs will also be available on digital and streaming platforms, with the 7-inch single now available to order.

The band is accompanied along the way by Eyehategod, Misery Index, Rotten Sound and Bat.

Napalm Death has also worked on a new studio album, with the sequel to Apex Predator 2015: Easy Meat is expected later this year.