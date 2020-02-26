Naples 1 – one Barcelona

The first objective away from dwelling of the Antoine Griezmann Champions League given that February 2017 ensured that Barcelona secured a 1-one attract in the to start with leg of their last 16 draws with Napoli at San Paolo.

Dries Mertens brilliantly matched a club record in the very first 50 % with his 121st strike for Napoli (30), but following the Belgian was forced to injure himself at the starting of the second period of time, Barcelona asserted and stabilized when Griezmann crashed in household from the crossing of Nelson Semedo (57)

José Callejón had a glorious chance to restore Napoli’s leadership when he was changed by substitute Arkadiusz Milik, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen built a crucial help save.

Arturo Vidal was fired by two yellow quick-firing cards as a result of the exact same incident when he faced Mario Rui (89), but Barcelona will seek out to shield his customer objective when these two sides meet again for the 2nd leg on March 18 at the Nou Camp.

Player Scores Napoli: Ospina (6), Di Lorenzo (6), Manolas (7), Maksimovic (seven), Rui (6), Fabian (7), Demme (7), Zielinski (6), Alley (six), Mertens (seven) , Insigne (6). Subs: Allan (six), Politano (5), Milik (6). Barcelona: Ter Stegen (7), Nelson Semedo (7), Piqué (six), Umtiti (6), Firpo (six), Busquets (8), Rakitic (5), de Jong (6), Vidal (5), Messi ( 7), Griezmann (7). Subs: Arthur (six), Lenglet (n / a), Fati (n / a). Bash person: Sergio Busquets.

How Neapolitan delight turned despair

Napoli was removed in its two former two-legged European Cup ties with the Spanish opposition, both periods in opposition to Genuine Madrid, but Gennaro Gattuso’s group devised the perfect sport prepare to consider to give them with a slender experience advantage to the Nou Camp in three weeks of time.

Lionel Messi seeks to operate in the defense of Napoli in San Paolo



The Napoli chief, who received the competition 2 times as a participant with AC Milan, recognized his team to protect compactly ahead of counterattacking at the rate.

In the temple of Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi recorded the most affordable pass of any participant in Barcelona all through the first 45 minutes, only 75.7 %. The Argentine was determined to impress in San Paolo, in which his countryman Maradona had had these an impact throughout his outstanding vocation, but was very well arranged through the opening period of time.

Crew news Kalidou Koulibaly remained on the sidelines of Napoli, which suggests that Nikola Maksimovic continued to stand in protection. Arkadiusz Milik was appointed to the lender whilst continuing to battle to regain his physical situation. Quique Setien most popular Samuel Umtiti to Clement Lenglet on the Barcelona baseline, whilst Arturo Vidal begun instead of Ansu Fati.

Napoli methods ended up functioning, and they broke the deadlock dramatically. Piotr Zielinski took gain of a poor contact of Junior Firpo to obtain his possess go before the Polish midfielder chose Mertens to the remaining of the Barcelona penalty space.

The Belgian squandered minor time in stepping on Nelson Semedo prior to unleashing an unstoppable blow in the upper corner outside of Ter Stegen for his milestone for Napoli. It intended that the Italian crew prolonged its remarkable document of not having managed to score as soon as in 21 household Champions League online games, a goalless attract in opposition to Dynamo Kiev in November 2016.

Dries Mertens’ 30-moment attack put Napoli forward of Barcelona



But Mertens was forced to only eight minutes of the second time period following a potent problem from Sergio Busquets. Referee Felix Brych brandished only a person yellow card, which will rule out the winner of the Spanish Planet Cup in the 2nd leg, but would play a critical role in the attract.

Barcelona unsuccessful to sign up a focus on shot when Busquets discovered Semedo’s vocation past Mario Rui on the right, and Griezmann shot the cross for the 1st time.

Mertens was expelled in the second interval, and turned the contest



The Catalan giants felt a 1st victory as a customer from the Italian opposition in the round of 16 of the Champions League given that April 2006, towards a staff of AC Milan that contained Gattuso, but in its place, it was Napoli who practically regained the gain .

5 minutes immediately after Griezmann’s leveler, Milik uncovered Alley in the room to his right following Napoli experienced succeeded with his terrific strain, but the former Real Madrid conclusion could only immediately shoot Ter Stegen.

Griezmann connects for the 1st time with his ultimate to amount for Barcelona on Tuesday



Samuel Umtiti experienced the best opportunity in Barcelona to lead the Camp Nou yet again when he obtained up to lead the corner of Messi when the affect of the Argentine started to expand.

Barcelona mentor Quique Setien will operate out of Busquets and Vidal for the next leg, soon after the Chilean lost his amazing in the final stages, he warned for the very first time to catch Rui prior to acquiring his marching orders to bow his head in the direction of Napoli during the pursuing. heated confrontation.

But following obtaining handed the spherical of 16 of the Champions League in every single of the last 12 seasons, Barcelona will be certain to entire the work at the Camp Nou upcoming month.

Male of the match – Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets launches to Mertens to finish his evening with a late challenge



Sergio Busquets experienced just picked up his prize as the official man of the sport when he mirrored on the ramifications of the Vidal pink card. The crimson mist had descended on the Chilean times before Gerard Piqué was expelled just after rolling his ankle, which created him question the following clash with Authentic Madrid on Sunday.

Busquets, who obtained 121 passes, together with 86 in the middle of the opposition, claimed: “We experienced to send out Vidal and then what took place to Piqué. With any luck , it truly is practically nothing, but we have to face it. We you should not have a group incredibly large, unfortunately, the preparing has been like that. “

It was a disposable comment at the conclusion of a full contest, but he also talked a lot about how the Barcelona team, which was when the fantastic starting of the past 10 years, is now searching for his identity.

Busquets has been the metronome of the midfield of Barcelona for the earlier 10 yrs, but with this evidence, it is however well above individuals in its position.

He will, of system, be absent for the second leg immediately after he was booked for a decisive obstacle at Mertens. Possessing successfully eradicated Napoli’s major threat and then performed a job in the equalizer of Barcelona, ​​it was a career finished.

What the administrators mentioned

Barcelona mentor Quique Setien: “It is really a favourable consequence for us in normal. We controlled most of the activity, but we ended up missing some thing in the past third towards these types of an arranged Napoli defense.”

“Just after the attract, they opened a tiny and we could damage them a lot more. They played really properly and it was not quick, so a attract is fine in the second leg.

Ivan Rakitic responds backwards from the to start with 50 % for Barcelona in Naples



“We will have a lot more possibilities in the 2nd leg, since it is not likely that a crew can protect themselves for so prolonged at Camp Nou. So we have to imagine positively and we simply cannot complain.”

“A yellow card for deficiency is a single point, but the second is way too considerably. There are moments of pressure that gamers who working experience the sport with their temperament could have.”

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso: “Barcelona experienced problems simply because we were being incredibly very careful. We did well as a workforce to engage in alongside one another in this way. I am upset for the reason that we designed a mistake and they manufactured the most of it.”

“We endured tonight, tactically we had been almost fantastic, but we could have finished much better and been a lot more clinical.”

“Our aspiration at Camp Nou is to play greater on the discipline. It is not above, it will be difficult, but we will go there and attempt to development.”

Opta statistics

Barcelona have progressed considering the fact that just about every of their final 19 qualifying matches in the Champions League immediately after staying away from defeat absent from residence in the 1st leg.

Because profitable his initially recreation in the Champions League qualifying stages (3-one v Chelsea in 2011-12), Napoli has unsuccessful to gain any of his very last four game titles exterior the team stage (D1 L3), with 3 of them arriving in opposition to Spanish opponents.

Barcelona have only received one particular of their nine past games as a visitor in the Champions League qualifying levels (D3 L5), with that a single victory from Manchester United in April 2019.

Gennaro Gattuso and Quique Setien took more than their first Champions League games tonight: it is the first time in the heritage of the Champions League that two administrators facial area in the knockout levels in their 1st online games in the level of competition.

Whats Next?

Napoli returns to domestic action this weekend even though receiving Torino on Saturday in Serie A Begin at 7.45pm. Meanwhile, Barcelona visits True Madrid on Sunday at eight p.m., adhere to El Clasico on Sky Sports digital platforms with our devoted reside blog from 6.45 p.m.

The return concerning Napoli and Barcelona will take position at Camp Nou on March 18 at 8 p.m.