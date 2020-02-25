[Napoli 1-1 Barça: Recap]

Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Photographs

All the intensity, none of the football.

Barcelona and Napoli fought for 90-plus minutes, just about actually, for a one-one draw at the San Paolo in the very first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. Barça ended up terrible in the initial fifty percent and just about ok in the second, and Quique Setién experienced a inadequate coaching overall performance in his Champions League debut.

Initial Fifty percent

Quique Setién coached the to start with Champions League video game of his profession, and it’s possible the event acquired to him: the Barça manager returned to the 3-5-two formation he utilised in his initially a few online games but speedily deserted for its clear issues: lethargic possession, lack of motion and zero creative imagination up entrance.

So it is evident that Barça confirmed people troubles in the to start with 50 % in Naples, with Arturo Vidal glued to the appropriate wing and Junior Firpo isolated on the left while absolutely everyone else was in the middle in which Napoli had a really good composition and easily killed any promising attack from the Blaugrana. Lionel Messi struggled to discover areas to function and experienced zero impact on the match, and Barça had been stale and boring with the ball.

Napoli had a distinct prepare: defend with 11 gamers behind the ball and counter attack with pace any time Barça created a miscalculation: and when Junior Firpo gave a silly ball away at the back, Zielinski identified Dries Mertens with a cross and the Belgian curled a gorgeous ball into the leading corner.

At halftime Barça ended up playing actually lousy soccer, and Napoli experienced a lead they deserved.

2nd Fifty percent

Barça began the next 50 percent with both full-backs pushing forward for the very first time and faster passing all around the box, which designed them more creative and hazardous. Right after 10 minutes Barça equalized with a masterful move from Sergio Busquets to uncover Nélson Semedo who gave Antoine Griezmann a faucet-in, and then the recreation became exciting.

Napoli could not guard the lead any more and had to go ahead, urgent greater up the pitch and forcing Barça to make mistakes at the back. Marc-André ter Stegen made two unbelievable saves to quit Lorenzo Insigne and José Callejón, and Barça virtually took the guide immediately after a good run by Messi and a move from Vidal that the captain couldn’t quite arrive at. All of that took place in the initial 20 minutes of the second half.

The final 20 minutes were being pretty much solely played in Napoli’s fifty percent: Barça pressed substantial and the Italians attempted to enjoy their way out of problems, but neither crew managed to produce a serious opportunity and we noticed a ton of managing and not a large amount of pondering, primarily from Barça. Setién manufactured no procedure or personnel modifications, and Barça continued managing. Then Arturo Vidal was sent off for a challenging foul then a stupid headbutt on Mário Rui, and Barça had to perform the final several minutes with just 10 adult men.

Barça survived the past handful of times right up until the last whistle came to end a difficult-fought battle in Naples in opposition to a good Napoli side that gave their all versus a Barça group with incredibly number of thoughts. Immediately after a ton of positive ways in the prior video games the Blaugrana just take 1 again, and they have El Clásico next. Nervous times forward.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen Semedo, Piqué (Lenglet 90’+3), Umtiti Vidal, Rakitic (Arthur 55’), Busquets, De Jong, Firpo Messi, Griezmann (Ansu Fati 87’)

Intention: Griezmann (57’)

Pink Card: Vidal (88’)

Napoli: Ospina Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Maksimovic, Mário Rui Fabián, Demme (Allan 79’), Zielinski Callejón (Politano 73’), Mertens (Milik 53’), Insigne

Purpose: Mertens (30’)