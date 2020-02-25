[Napoli vs Barça: Preview]

Photo by Ciro Sarpa/Getty Photos

Barça start the European knockouts with a pretty hard excursion to Italy

SSC Napoli vs FC Barcelona



Opposition/Round: 2019-20 Champions League, Round of 16, 1st Leg

Barcelona Outs & Uncertainties: Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Ousmane Dembélé, Martin Braithwaite (out)

Napoli Outs & Doubts: Kalidou Koulibaly (out), Arkadiusz Milik, Hirving Lozano, Elseid Hysaj, Fernando Llorente (doubt)

Date/Time: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (British isles), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (United states), one.30am IST (India, Wednesday)

Location: Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy

Referee: Felix Brych (GER)

How to check out on Tv: TUDN (United states of america), BT Activity 3 (Uk), SONY 10 2 (India), SuperSport 3 (Nigeria), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

How to stream: B/R Live (Usa), DAZN (Canada), BT Sport Dwell (British isles), Movistar+ (Spain), other individuals

Next a very fantastic win above Eibar in La Liga at the weekend Barcelona are again to motion with their return to European level of competition: the Champions League is again, and Barça encounter Napoli at the San Paolo in the initial leg of their Spherical of 16 tie. The Blaugrana considered they had an quick attract when this matchup was created in December, but matters have modified due to the fact then.

Starting off with Barça: Ernesto Valverde is long gone and Quique Setién has been in demand for just around a thirty day period, and any genuine contender for the Champions League should really not be transforming coaches just a thirty day period ahead of the knockouts start off. But Barça appear much better and are surely more entertaining with Quique, and just about every match provides a beneficial sign that they can win at least a person of the two trophies they are combating for this period.

But Napoli have built a real advancement considering that sacking Carlo Ancelotti a pair of months back: new manager Gennaro Gattuso took a couple of months to come across his greatest group and dealt with injuries to massive players, but his Napoli staff has beaten Juventus and Inter Milan this year and is wanting genuinely solid in all places less than Gattuso. They aren’t globe beaters or Maurizio Sarri’s impressive entertainers by any means, but this workforce is considerably much better than they were before 2020 commenced.

Barça have a serious challenge on their fingers and Napoli have a pattern of enjoying really well against the significant teams this year. This is heading to be tricky, fantastic, and all sorts of fun.

Feasible LINEUPS

Barcelona (4-3-three): Ter Stegen Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Firpo De Jong, Busquets, Arthur Messi, Griezmann, Vidal

Napoli (four-three-three): Meret Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Maksimovic, Mário Rui Fabián, Demme, Zielinski Callejón, Mertens, Insigne

PREDICTION

We ended up Dreadful in Europe with Valverde and this is Quique’s to start with giant video game in demand, so forgive me for becoming a tiny nervous: two-2 attract. At the very least we bought two away aims!