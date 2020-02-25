Napoli vs Barcelona are living stream: How to watch Champions League clash for absolutely free – kick-off time, Tv Channel and talkSPORT coverage

5-time champions Barcelona vacation to Napoli for the very first leg of their Champions League Spherical of 16 tie tonight.

LaLiga giants Barca topped Team F and are now established to go head-to-head Serie A aspect Napoli who finished at the rear of Liverpool in Group E.

Getty – Contributor Barcelona take on Napoli in the Champions League tonight

Details

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich dwell stream: How to watch Champions League clash for totally free maradona derby

Napoli v Barcelona commentary: Reside coverage as Messi and co vacation to Italy battle

Striker problem and Spanish star to start off – How Chelsea ought to line-up vs Bayern HUNTER

Why Chelsea ought to panic Robert Lewandowski who hails impact of Klopp and Guardiola most current

Lampard on being ‘underdog’ for Bayern clash, Giroud’s overall performance vs Spurs and extra mercy

Vast majority of Premier League clubs do not want Gentleman Town relegated in wake of UEFA ban regret

Andy Robertson admits he ‘maybe went over the line’ in clash with Messi Highly-priced

Person Town use attorney who blocked Brexit twice to help hold them in Europe difficult time

‘Screwed’ – Barcelona star Messi gives his verdict on Male City’s European ban Options

Sterling tells Spanish push he is ‘open to challenges’ amid Real Madrid rumours

This will be the initially time these two European heavyweights have confronted each and every other in a competitive match.

Napoli defeat Brescia in Serie A last Friday although Barcelona smashed Eibar on Saturday.

Napoli vs Barcelona: Date and time

The Champions League Round of 16 initial leg will choose put on Tuesday, February 25.

It will kick off at 8pm United kingdom time, that is 9pm in Italy, and is being held at the Stadio San Paolo in Naples.

The 2nd leg will get area on Wednesday, March 18 at the Nou Camp.

Sam Allardyce says Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has the potential to play for Barcelona or Genuine Madrid

Napoli vs Barcelona: Tv channel and I dwell

The video game will be revealed dwell on BT Activity 3, with protection underway from seven.15pm.

BT Sport subscribers can live stream this match by way of the application on their laptop, mobile and pill gadgets.

Alternatively, EE mobile phone prospects can enjoy the action for Free of charge with a three-month trial on the BT Activity app – just textual content Sport to 150.

Napoli vs Barcelona: talkSPORT protection

talkSPORT two will have total commentary of the match this night, with our show starting off at 6pm.

Ray Stubbs will carry you all the create-up right before handing over to Ian Danter and Paul Parker for the reside motion.

To tune in, just click here for the live stream or click on the radio participant under.